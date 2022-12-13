Middle East and Africa Biostimulants Market is expected to reach USD 7.07 billion by 2030

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the middle east and africa biostimulants market was valued at USD 3.09 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.07 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.90% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.

In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Biostimulants are microorganisms or mixtures that plants use to lift creation and work on their properties. The mounting demand for the biostimulant owing to increasing awareness regarding harmful and long-term effects of artificial chemicals used for the plant’s growth, positively impacting the biostimulants market growth during the forecast period. Therefore, increasing interest for regular and natural things supports business sector development, especially in the Middle East and Africa.

Middle East and Africa Biostimulants Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth in organic production practices

Biostimulants are important for agricultural sectors future in terms of stimulating organic practices. Biostimulants can increase soil microflora, which helps to make the uptake of nutrients more effective. Biostimulants are associated with gardening and organic farming, which are presently witnessing healthy progress in conventional agriculture as well.

These are progressively being observed as a response to the customer demand for ‘softer’ agricultural practices. With the growing need to meet the importance of safe farming practices and food sufficiency, the organic food industry is recording an exponential growth rate which will likely drive the market’s growth.

Opportunities

Rising demand for agricultural biostimulants

Manufacturers in the biostimulants market have an immediate-term or short-term focus to manage flows and stocks with high flexibility to upsurge flexibility against the challenges of the pandemic. They are highly focusing on important applications such as developing agricultural biostimulants to manufacture cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, and fruits & vegetables, among others. Companies are conveying mid-term and long-term business strategies to adapt potential trends in the upcoming future.

Moreover, the benefits of using eco-friendly products, such as low toxicity, increased efficiency and high specificity, have led to enhancing the adoption of biostimulant. As a result of this, there are numerous bio-based biostimulant market which creates opportunities for the growth of biostimulants in the market.

Restraints/ Challenges

Issue associated biostimulant market

Quality issues in manufacturing biostimulants may hamper the demand of the biostimulant and obstruct the market’s growth. Furthermore, high demand for substitute products such as micronutrients, enzymes, proteins, amino acids and other compounds may challenge the growth of the targeted market during the forecast period.

This biostimulants market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Covid-19 Impact on Middle East and Africa Biostimulants Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down investments in the agriculture industry globally. The agriculture sector was affected owing to inability to access markets, labor unavailability and lack of biostimulants, among others. Moreover, the pandemic significantly impacted different biostimulant segments causing disruptions in the production processes, timely product deliveries, supply chain and others. In the post-pandemic era, the biostimulants market is anticipated to emerge with new norms, policies and plans.

Expected Impact of Economic Slowdown on the Pricing and Availability of Products

When economic activity slows, industries begin to suffer. The forecasted effects of the economic downturn on the pricing and accessibility of the products are taken into account in the market insight reports and intelligence services provided by DBMR. With this, our clients can typically keep one step ahead of their competitors, project their sales and revenue, and estimate their profit and loss expenditures.

Recent Development

In October 2021, UPL Limited collaborated with Chr. Hansan is a global bioscience company. The main aim of this collaboration to develop microbial-based biosolutions such as biopesticides and biostimulants. ​

In October 2020, Isagro SPA acquired Phoenix Del to develop through external lines in the segments of copper-based fungicides and biosolutions. This acquisition is targeted to form advanced products under the biostimulant segment.

Middle East and Africa Biostimulants Market Scope

Origin

Natural

Biosynthetic Biostimulants

Active Ingredients

Acid Based

Extract Based

Protein Hydrolysate

Microbial Amendments

End users

Farmers

Others

Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Biostimulants Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The biostimulants market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, origin, active ingredients, crop type, application method, form, end users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the biostimulants market report are UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Landscape and Biostimulants Market Share Analysis

The biostimulants market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to biostimulants market.

Some of the major players operating in the biostimulants market are:

Bell Flavors and Fragrances (U.S.)

Rutland Biodynamics Ltd. (U.K.)

Prakruti Products (India)

Ambe Phytoextracts Pvt. Ltd. (India)

The Green Labs LLC (U.S.)

Berje, Inc. (U.S.)

Research Methodology: Middle East and Africa Biostimulants Market

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Patent Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

