North America Middle Office Outsourcing Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth 10.3%, Revealing Key Drivers, Prospects and Opportunities 2029|| Accenture, BNP Paribas, GBST, JPMorgan Chase & Co., SS&C Technologies, Inc

Leading Key Players Operating in the North America Middle Office Outsourcing Market Includes:

Accenture, BNP Paribas, GBST, JPMorgan Chase & Co., SS&C Technologies, Inc., Royal Bank of Canada, State Street Corporation, Citigroup Inc., THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION, CACEIS, Apex Group Ltd., Northern Trust Corporation, Societe Generale, Linedata, Empaxis Data Management, Inc., Indus Valley Partners., BROWN BROTHERS HARRIMAN, and Genpact

Global North America Middle Office Outsourcing Market was valued at USD 6274.68 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 14048.58 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.60% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Key Market Segments:

On the basis of offering, the North America middle office outsourcing market has been segmented into foreign exchange and trade management, portfolio management, investment operations, liquidity management, asset class servicing and others. In 2021, foreign exchange and trade management segment is expected to dominate the market mainly due to factors such as need to save costs and access to continuous trade support.

On the basis of deployment model, the North America middle office outsourcing market has been segmented into cloud and on premises. In 2021, on premises segment is expected to dominate the market due to preference of asset managers to manage data on premise deployment model and security issues pertaining to investment and finance operations.

On the basis of end user, the North America middle office outsourcing market has been segmented into investment banking and management firms, asset management companies, stock exchanges, broker- dealers, banks and others. In 2021, investment banking and management firms segment is expected to dominate the market owing to increasing demand for outsourcing of investment operations and reduced costs of outsourcing services.

North America Middle Office Outsourcing Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the North America Middle Office Outsourcing market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, United Arab Emirate, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the five top players of the North America Middle Office Outsourcing market?

How will the North America Middle Office Outsourcing market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the North America Middle Office Outsourcing market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the North America Middle Office Outsourcing market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the North America Middle Office Outsourcing market throughout the forecast period?

