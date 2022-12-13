Managed Security Services Market to Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR of 11.96% by 2029, Key Drivers, Size, Share, Applications and Opportunity Analysis|| IBM, AT&T, DXC Technology Company, BT

Data Bridge Market research has a newly released expansive study titled “Global Managed Security Services Market” which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and succeeding in the market. The market report presents the best market and business solutions for the Managed Security Services industry in this rapidly revolutionizing marketplace to thrive in the market. This Managed Security Services market research report is a careful investigation of the current scenario of the market and future estimations which spans several market dynamics. The market definition gives the scope of a particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market. Competitor strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions can be utilized well by the Managed Security Services industry to take better steps for selling goods and services.

Surge in the adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, growing adoption of cloud based services especially by small and medium scale enterprises and rising cases of security breaches and intellectual property thefts are the major factors attributable to the growth of the managed security services market. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the managed security services market will exhibit a CAGR of 11.96% for the forecast period of 2022 -2029. Therefore, the managed security services market value would stand tall by USD 64.37 billion by 2029.

Managed Security Services Market Analysis:

This Managed Security Services Market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Moreover, increasing awareness amongst insurers to access a broader segment of the market and emerging new markets will boost the beneficial opportunities for the Managed Security Services market growth.

However, difficulties involved in the integration of insurance platforms with legacy systems will act as major retrain and further impede the market’s growth. The dearth of skilled workforce will challenge the growth of the Managed Security Services market.

List of the leading companies operating in the Managed Security Services Market includes:

IBM, AT&T, DXC Technology Company, BT, Atos SE, Infosys Limited, Verizon, Cognizant, CIPHER, Wipro Limited., Accenture, Optiv Security Inc., Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Hervajec Group, Capgemini, CenturyLink, Kudelski Security, Nuspire LLC, NTT DATA Corporation, SecureWorks, Inc. and Broadcom

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Managed Security Services market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Managed Security Services Market

Global Managed Security Services Market Segmentations:

By Type

access management (IAM)

managed antivirus/anti-malware

managed firewall

managed risk and compliance management

managed vulnerability management

managed security incident and event management (SIEM)

managed intrusion detection systems/intrusion prevention systems (IDS/IPS)

managed unified threat management (UTM)

By Deployment Modes

on-premises

cloud

By organization size

small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

large enterprises

BY vertical

Banking

financial services and insurance (BFSI)

government

retail

healthcare

IT

Telecom

Utilities

manufacturing

Managed Security Services Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the Managed Security Services market report are South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Egypt, Israel, the Rest of Middle East and Africa, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America. North America dominates globally due to rising demand for advanced technologies and software design and development.

The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and market regulation changes that impact the market’s current and future trends. Data points like downstream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends, porter’s five forces analysis, and case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Managed Security Services Market Report Answers the Following Questions:

How much revenue will the Managed Security Services market generate by the end of the forecast period?

Which market segment is expected to have the maximum market share?

What are the influencing factors and their impact on the Managed Security Services market?

Which regions are currently contributing the maximum share of the overall Managed Security Services market?

What indicators are likely to stimulate the Managed Security Services market?

What are the main strategies of the major players in the Managed Security Services market to expand their geographic presence?

What are the main advances in the Managed Security Services market?

How do regulatory standards affect the Managed Security Services market?

Table of Content: Global Managed Security Services Market

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Global Managed Security Services Market, By Deployment Type

7 Global Managed Security Services Market, By Enterprise Size

8 Global Managed Security Services Market, By Sales Channel

9 Global Managed Security Services Market, By Application

10 Global Managed Security Services Market, By Region

11 Global Managed Security Services Market, Company Landscape

12 Swot Analysis

13 Company Profile

14 Questionnaire

15 Related Reports

