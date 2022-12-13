Smart Farming Market to Exhibit a Remarkable CAGR of 12.86 % by 2029, Key Drivers, Size, Share, Applications and Opportunity Analysis 2022-2029

“Smart Farming Market ” is the title of a new report from Data Bridge Market Research. Key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive environment are all dissected in detail in the research. To understand the market in-depth, the Smart Farming market research report is the perfect solution. With the specific base year and the historic year, estimations and calculations are performed in the report. This global market research report studies the market at regional and global levels by considering major geographical areas. This Smart Farming report is generated with the combination of the best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions, and the latest technology. The analysis and forecasting of market data using the best statistical and coherent models, market share analysis, and key trend analysis are the major accomplishing factors in this market report.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Global Smart Farming Market was valued at USD 12.80 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 33.69 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 12.86% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Get a Sample PDF of Smart Farming Market Research [email protected] https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-smart-farming-market

Smart Farming Market Analysis:

This Smart Farming Market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the Smart Farming market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

List of the leading companies operating in the Smart Farming Market includes:

Grownetics

(US)

Auroras s.r.l. (Italy)

Granular, Inc. (San Francisco)

TOPCON CORPORATION (Japan)

The Climate Corporation (US)

Farmers Edge Inc (Canada)

DICKEY-john. (US)

Conservis (US)

Ag Leader Technology. (US)

Raven Industries, Inc. (US)

Iteris, Inc. (US)

Reed Business Information Ltd (US)

AgJunction (Canada)

Trimble Inc. (US)

Recent Developments

DeLaval launched RC550 & RC700, a robot collector designed for solid floors in March’2021. These products enhance cow comfort and hoof condition. These robots are capable of handling manure without using additional water due to their unique rotary manure intake system.

John Deere added a new Work Planner feature in January’2021 to help farmers in streamlining their work setup experience. They assist operators work more quickly in the field, and provides farmers with a holistic tool to manage their farms.

Access Full [email protected] https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-smart-farming-market

Smart Farming Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Use of Modern Technologies in Agricultural Products

The use of modern technologies such as variable rate technology (VRT), data management software, mapping software, yield mapping software, and GPS in agricultural products is one of the major factors driving the growth of smart farming market. These technologies improve land fertility and profitability, maximize productivity, reduce the cost of farming and facilitate sustainable agriculture.

Availability of Low-Cost Sensors

The availability of various sensors such as load, temperature, and vibration accelerate the market growth. The on-going technological advancements in the semiconductor industry and intense competition among various manufacturers also drive the market growth.

Concerns regarding Soil Erosion

The increase in the concerns regarding soil erosion encouraging farmers to adopt advanced agricultural technologies further influence the market. The status of soil condition plays a crucial role in decision making regarding sustainable soil management and appropriate land use that is acquired with the help of modern agricultural solutions.

Additionally, rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, expansion of agricultural sector, surge in investments and increase in government initiatives positively impact the smart farming market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, use of unmanned aerial vehicles or drones in agricultural farms and popularity of land-based recirculating aquaculture systems extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, rise in focus on integration of smartphones with agricultural hardware and software applications will further expand the market.

Restraints/Challenges

On the other hand, high cost for development of modern agricultural equipment and fragmented agriculture industry are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, management of large volumes of data for productive decision making and environmental concerns are projected to challenge the smart farming market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

To Gain More Insights into the Market Analysis, Browse Summary of the Smart Farming Market [email protected] https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-smart-farming-market

Global Smart Farming Market Segmentations:

Agriculture Type

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Fish Farming

Smart Greenhouse

Others

Software

Web Based

Cloud Based

Service

System Integration and Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Connectivity Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Solution

Network Management

Agriculture Asset Management

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Smart Water Management

Others

Application

Yield Monitoring

Field Mapping

Crop Scouting

Weather Tracking and Forecasting

Irrigation Management

Farm Labor Management

Financial Management

Feeding Management

Milk Harvesting

Breeding Management

Fish Tracking and Fleet Navigation

Water Quality Management

HVAC Management

Others

Smart Farming Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the Smart Farming market report are South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Egypt, Israel, the Rest of Middle East and Africa, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America. North America dominates globally due to rising demand for advanced technologies and software design and development.

The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and market regulation changes that impact the market’s current and future trends. Data points like downstream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends, porter’s five forces analysis, and case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Make an Enquiry before [email protected] https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-smart-farming-market

Key Benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Smart Farming industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Smart Farming market share.

The current market is quantitatively analysed to highlight the global Smart Farming market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global Smart Farming market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Table of Content: Global Smart Farming Market

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Global Smart Farming Market, Agriculture Type

7 Global Smart Farming Market, Software

8 Global Smart Farming Market, By Service

9 Global Smart Farming Market, By Solution

10 Global Smart Farming Market Application

10 Global Smart Farming Market, By Region

11 Global Smart Farming Market, Company Landscape

12 Swot Analysis

13 Company Profile

14 Questionnaire

15 Related Reports

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request [email protected] https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-smart-farming-market

Browse Related Reports:

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-precision-farming-software-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-indoor-farming-technology-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-crop-scouting-precision-farming-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-variable-rate-precision-farming-market

About Data Bridge Market Research, Private Ltd

Data Bridge Market Research Pvt Ltd is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability level and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncover the best consumer prospects and to foster useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole market while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expands their reach by opening a new office in Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. “Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated Team of Data Bridge Market Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve.”

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries includes

Contact Us

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email – [email protected]