Explosion Proof Equipment Market is expected to reach US$ 12,272.30 million by 2028

According to our latest market study on “Explosion Proof Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Protection Method, Systems, and Industry,” the market is projected to reach US$ 12,272.30 million by 2028 from US$ 8,037.29 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The construction sector has been witnessing a decent growth rate in recent time. The trend is foreseen to continue over the years, thereby creating a huge space for commercial, residential, and industrial constructions. Governments of various countries are undertaking initiatives to support the construction industry. The growth in the construction of commercial and residential buildings is anticipated to provide prosperous opportunities to the market; thus, positively impacting the market.

Commercial and residential housing constructions are continuously growing across the globe and majorly in developing countries. According to the Russian news agency, in July 2021, the commissioning of housing in Russia in the first five months of 2021 increased by 28.4% compared to 2020. In May 2021, there were 5 million square meters of housing, which was ~31% more than in May 2020. Similarly, in Australia, according to the Ridgewater Homes website, in 2021, a 10% growth in residential buildings construction was observed. This growth is due to the surge in the demand for houses because of record-low interest rates, an improving outlook for growth in sustained employment, and government programs such as HomeBuilder. Further, several governments initiatives are also helping the housing industry. As per the Yonhap News Agency website, in February 2021, the South Korean government announced that it planned to ease building regulations and support redevelopment projects in urban areas to increase the number of new houses up to 0.83 million nationwide. The latest housing policy focuses on expanding the home supply in the Seoul metropolitan area and other major cities to stabilize the heated real estate market. The policy includes 32,000 new houses in Seoul, the hotspot of the real estate consumption, and 293,000 in the Gyeonggi Province, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport. Similarly, in Egypt, in September 2021, the government is supporting the construction of 37 new smart city projects. The first phase of construction work has been underway for the past five years, with US$ 20 billion invested in an area spanning over 40,000 fed (16,800 ha). This construction activity will boost the growth of residential and commercial buildings in the country. Thus, the rising commercia l and residential housing constructions and several government initiatives in housing construction are influencing the demand for explosion proof equipment globally.

Strong economic conditions and low rates of housing loan interest will help maintain the expansion of construction activities in North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe will show gradual growth, supported by improved construction sector conditions in various countries, allowing better residential and infrastructural expenditure. Also, the growth prospects in Latin America will improve, driven by policy reforms in key countries, including Brazil. Further, according to the Oxford Economics/Haver Analytics data of contribution to global construction growth 2020–2030, China, India, and the US are among the major contributors to residential construction activities. Also, in 2021, residential construction is forecasted to be the fastest-growing sector globally at 7.1%, according to the Marsh LLC data. The residential sector accounted for 44% of total global construction in 2020, making it the largest sub-sector and prime driver of global growth. Therefore, these above-mentioned factors will help in boosting the demand for commercial and residential housing constructions. This will also increase the need for explosion proof equipment in buildings. BMarko Structures Inc. provides blast-resistant modular buildings. Thus, the increasing construction activities, creates opportunities for the market players because of the need for explosion proof equipment solutions in commercial buildings.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Explosion Proof Equipment Market

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a large-scale negative impact on economies globally, leading to many challenges in several markets, including the explosion proof equipment market. The demand and supply sides suffered due to low production of explosion proof equipment. Further, the construction industry and supply chain were negatively impacted owing to the lockdown situation, which affected the manufacturing of explosion proof equipment across the globe. Further, the restriction measures imposed in several countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic badly impacted the global mining industry through shutdowns of mines, ports, and rail & other transportation infrastructure, with shipments stranded at sea or stopped at ports.

In 2021, with the uplifting of lockdown and government easing taxation, the manufacturing business had resumed; this helped in growing the production of explosion proof equipment. Also, with the smoother functioning of other industries, including the mining and oil & gas industries, the demand for explosion proof equipment had increased again. The explosion proof equipment will have higher demand due to resumption of multiple industries in several sectors in the coming years.

Explosion Proof Equipment Market – by Region, 2020

The global explosion proof equipment market is segmented on the basis of protection method, type, and industry. Based on protection method, the explosion proof equipment market is subsegmented into explosion prevention, explosion containment, and explosion segregation. On the basis of systems, the explosion proof equipment market is further segmented into junction boxes & enclosures, lighting systems, monitoring systems, signaling devices, automation systems, cable glands, HVAC systems, and others. Further, the explosion proof equipment market is segmented on the basis of industry into pharmaceutical, mining, oil & gas, manufacturing, food processing, energy & power, chemical & petrochemical, and others.

