Learning Management System Market Size & Share Analysis 2028

According to our latest market study on “Learning Management System Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Deployment Mode, Delivery Mode, and End-User,” the market is projected to reach US$ 50,995.16 million by 2028 from US$ 14,895.17 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2021 to 2028. Rise in Adoption of E-Learning Across Institutions to Create Growth Opportunities for Learning Management System Market Players During 2021–2028

With e-learning, educational content is delivered to learners through tablets, laptops, computers, or smartphones. It has changed education’s face as learners understand better through the information presented using animation, podcasts, and videos that create a multimodal and realistic learning environment. Further, instead of receiving a passive experience, learners can quickly and easily opt for what they need to learn. In addition, e-learning platforms often allow learners to decide the next courses they want to study.

A rise in the adoption of e-learning methodologies among colleges and universities is creating the need for learning management software. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has transformed the education sector worldwide. As per the World Economic Forum report, even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the global EdTech investments reached US$ 18.7 billion in 2019, and the overall market for online education is expected to reach US$ 350 billion by 2025. There has been a significant surge in language apps, virtual tutoring, video conferencing tools, and online learning software, among others, since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Artificial intelligence (AI) enables computers to communicate with people, understand events, and learn and react to events, as humans do. In addition to the application of AI in industries such as security and surveillance, and information technology, it has been adopted widely in the education sector. The technology is being implemented across schools, colleges, and universities for automating repetitive tasks, such as grading, financial analysis, and admission processes. It can be calibrated to learn and model teachers’ actions while grading through advanced computer programs, such as automated grading, for automatic grade assignments.

Students’ performances have been among the oldest ways to evaluate instructors’ performances and their ability to relate to students at various levels. However, most colleges and universities have moved from written questionnaires to online surveys. Chatbots are used to eliminate the intervention of an instructor or other human being to communicate with students in person and collect data. Thus, the rising adoption of AI-powered solutions across the education sector fuels the learning management system market growth. The AI-powered LMS help streamline the process of feeding the information to learners by promoting personalized corporate learning. Artificial intelligence also provides accurate recommendations on how to easily present and curate information based on the needs and preferences of specific learners. Thus, the adoption of AI in education sector, boost the demand for learning management system market.

Learning Management System Market Insights

Rise in Adoption of E-Learning Across Institutions

The increase in the adoption of e-learning has created the demand for learning management software. LMS integration across the learning portals enables content management and file sharing among staff and students. These software solutions are also offered with student progress tracking, student feedback and grading, and assessment creation and management tools. Players that offer LMS include Blackboard, Cornerstone, D2L Corporation, and Docebo. The rise in demand for products facilitating an efficient e-learning experience to staff and students fuels the learning management software market growth.

Company Profiles

Blackboard Inc.

Cornerstone

D2L Corporation

Docebo

International Business Machines Corporation

itslearning AS

LTGplc

Hurix

SAP SE

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

