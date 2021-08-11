Telegram is a free texting stage with an uncommon accentuation on security. Here are seven hints and deceives that you should think going to upgrade your experience while utilizing the application.

Telegram is a free texting stage with an uncommon accentuation on security. The open-source, cross-stage administration offers start to finish encoded video calling, VoIP, document sharing and a few different elements. Furthermore, the stage additionally gives discretionary start to finish encoded “secret” visits. The Telegram application for Android has in excess of 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Here are a few hints and deceives that you should think going to upgrade your experience while utilizing the application.

Telegram permits you to alter messages that have effectively been sent. To accomplish a similar you should choose the sent message you need to alter and tap on the “Alter (pen)” symbol at the top. The application will show you an “Altered” name after you have rolled out the improvements. Note that you can just alter messages as long as 48 hours in the wake of sending them.

On the off chance that the client who you need to message is occupied yet you actually need to send them a message without upsetting them you can do as such by utilizing the quiet messages highlight. When sending messages utilizing this component, the messages will be sent without making a sound or vibration regardless of whether the beneficiary has not turned on the ‘Don’t upset mode. To utilize this element, type your message and afterward tap and hold the “send” button. You would then be able to pick “Send without sound” and you are finished.

You can plan your messages on Telegram. You can plan a message just by squeezing and holding the “send” button. Here, pick “Timetable message” and pick the date and time. The message will be sent at your favored time. The application permits you to pick a particular time for media to Self-destruct. The component was before restricted to the different “Secret Chat” alternative as it were. Nonetheless, with the new update, presently you can fall to pieces media like photographs and recordings on ordinary talks as well. To accomplish a similar select a photograph or video and afterward tap on the “clock” button. You would then be able to pick the time after which the media will be erased naturally.