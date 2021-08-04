Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has been a gigantic achievement and the layers are adoring fending off the Aliens that have attacked Fortnite Island. Fortnite Season 7 has likewise added a progression of updates and fixes en route to add more substance like weapons, new POIs, characters and that’s only the tip of the iceberg. Fortnite Update v17.30 has been delivered and through this new update, the players can get their hands on a Fortnite Gravity Gun.

The new Fortnite will add certain charming things to the game. One of the things that have grabbed the most eye of the players is the Fortnite Gravity Gun, Grab-itron. Get itron is another weapon that will permit players to get articles and toss them at players to cause harm in the game.

Another significant perspective that Epic Games will be dealing with in this update is the forthcoming Rift Tour show of Ariana Grande. This update will establish the framework for the show that is coming up in a couple of days. To wrap things up this Fortnite 17.30 Update will likewise set up the UFO snatching occasion in the game.

Prior, Fortnite by means of its authority Twitter handle had said that the impending update will include UFOs. Presently the organization has shared a not insignificant rundown of changes that the v17.30 update of the game brings. The game is getting Grab-itron.

Epic Games said that Grab-itron isn’t just for offense. On the off chance that a player has an item pulled in, that article will obstruct harm coming from the front and continue to ding so until it can suffer it no more. Furthermore, the organization said players can utilize Grab-itron to find approaching explosives and move them back. They can be found in Chests, on top of Abductors, and inside the Mothership.

Fortnite Weekly difficulties are the most ideal approach to store up some Fortnite XP. These difficulties assist the players with social occasion monstrous measures of XP by finishing straightforward jobs. This XP then, at that point assists them with arriving at higher levels in the Battle Pass. Higher Tiers implies more uncommon and intriguing things that players can get their hands on. Fortnite Weekly Challenges come in 2 sorts, Epic Quests and Legendary Quests, Legendary Quests give more XP than Epic Quests.