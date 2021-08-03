Amazon is warning consumers that their old Kindle e-readers will lose internet connectivity. Starting December 2021, many of the previous-generation Kindles that are dependent on 3G internet connectivity to download books will no longer be able to access it. The reason for the change is the aging 3G networks, especially in the US. It’s not Amazon’s fault, because that is not something the e-commerce giant controls.

The company has started to send out emails to customers, warning them about the change. So basically, owners of the first and second-generation Kindle and Kindle DX e-readers had no Wi-Fi support, meaning they relied completely on 3G to download books on their devices. Amazon clarified that while the titles customers bought and downloaded will still be there, but these devices won’t have internet connectivity.

But it’s not only first- and second-generation Kindles that will lose 3G connectivity, Amazon lists out Kindle devices affected by the change. These include: Kindle Keyboard 3rd generation, Kindle Touch (4th Generation), Kindle Paperwhite (5th Generation)/(6th Generation)/(7th Generation), Kindle Voyage (7th Generation) and Kindle Oasis (8th Generation). These Kindle e-readers come with cellular connectivity but lack 4G support.

The Kindle is regarded as one of the most successful consumer products. The first Kindle came out in 2007, and featured the full-size keyboard, white bezel, and a 6-inch E-Ink display. The 2007 Kindle retailed for $399.