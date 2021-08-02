India’s Satish Kumar quits the quarterfinals of his introduction Games in the wake of setting up a furious battle against ruling World and Asian hero Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan. Satish is India’s first super heavyweight (+91kg) fighter to contend in the Olympics. Taking the ring with numerous lines on his temple and jawline in the wake of supporting cuts in the pre-quarters, Satish lost 0-5 yet the scoreline was not intelligent of his bold presentation.

Satish supported two cuts during his pre-quarterfinal confrontation against Jamaica’s Ricardo Brown.

The 32-year-old set up a gutsy execution, and showed his ‘India Army soul,’ of never surrendering against the supreme world and Asian hero Bakhodir Jalolov.

The feisty Army fighter held fast, sporadically figured out how to land a shot with his right hand, however Jalolov overwhelmed the procedures all through.

Kumar was overmatched in all divisions, however his energetic execution acquired him the admiration of his Uzbeki rival. Jalolov recognized his adversary’s fortitude toward the finish of the session. Jalolov gave Kumar a warm embrace before the Indian fighter left the ring.

Prior to leaving for Tokyo, the Indian Army fighter from Bulandshahar disclosed to IndiaToday.In that, he needs to serve the country in the field if the need emerges.

“Desh sabse pehle hai, desh ke liye hamesha tayar hu. Muaka milega tab woh bhi karenge (Country starts things out, I am prepared to serve individuals in any way if the need emerges).”

Gifted with a bumbling 6’2″ outline, Satish’s first tryst with the game was during his underlying long stretches of joining as a Sepoy in the Army at Ranikhet in 2008. Close to the military instructional course, a modest bunch of fighters were preparing under the eyes of Ravishankar Sangwan. However, Sangwan had his eyes nailed to a youthful, all around constructed Satish and promptly went dependent upon him to inquire, “You have the right edge for a fighter, would you like to try out?” And the rest is history.

Satish has ruled the super heavyweight division for a long time now. Nonetheless, in spite of his exhibition in the ring, Satish was not chosen for the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games (CWG) yet conveyed a telling explanation for his avoidance in the CWG, packing consecutive bronze decorations (2014 Asian Games and 2015 Asian Boxing Championships).