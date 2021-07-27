45 years prior, the Indian men’s hockey group had endured its most noticeably terrible misfortune at the Olympics. Not exactly a year in the wake of winning the 1975 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur, the group hit its nadir when they were beaten 1-6 in the gathering phases of Montreal 1976 by Australia, who proceeded to guarantee silver.

In any case, the group had a convincing explanation they could offer to clarify the substantial loss—Olympic hockey was being played on fake turf interestingly. Experts of the game on grass, the group couldn’t acclimate to the new, speedy surface.

The cluster of 2021 don’t actually have a pardon for the confidence breaking 1-7 pounding they got because of Australia in Tokyo’s Oi Hockey Stadium.

Graham Reid’s side had no reaction for the salvo of objectives Australia, a group India had beaten by means of punishments in the Pro League last year, terminated all through the hour.

The challenge was suggestive of the 2010 Commonwealth Games last here when similar adversary had whipped India 8-0 in the last, quieting the limit swarm at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

In spite of entering Australia’s circle multiple times, two a greater number of than Australia oversaw, India neglected to change over their odds. Just Dilpreet Singh (34th moment) figured out how to break Australia’s watertight guard. The Manpreet Singh-drove side squandered every one of the five punishment corner openings with helpless catching and execution.

The world No.1 outfit are top of Group A with six focuses from two games after an insecure 5-3 win over Japan on Saturday.

Australia, who have medalled in six of the last seven Olympics, torn separated India’s protection with PR Sreejesh powerless in objective.

It’s still early days in the competition with India fourth in the gathering of six, after their success over New Zealand on Saturday, with the best four making the quarter-finals. India are booked to play Spain (July 27), Argentina (July 29) and hosts Japan (July 30) next.