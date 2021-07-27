India Events at Tokyo Olympics, Results, Medal Table and more on Times of India. Star Indian toxophilite Deepika Kumari completed 10th in the ladies’ individual positioning round as the country’s Olympic mission launched at the Yumenoshima Park. The world No.1 got done with 663 focuses. Pravin Jadhav completes (656) completes 31st, Atanu Das (653) 35th and Tarundeep Rai (652) 37th in the men’s individual positioning round. The Tokyo Olympics opening service will begin at 4.30 pm (IST) today.

The blended pair rivalry, which will make its Games debut here on Saturday, is viewed as India’s best award trust in arrow based weaponry where the nation is yet to win an Olympic decoration.

In view of the consolidated scores of Jadhav and Deepika Kumari, who completed 10th prior in the day, India got a comparative 10th spot positioning for the blended pair rivalry.

India had the choice to send sections of Das and Deepika, who as of late won a gold decoration together at the Paris World Cup, yet the organization proceeded with Jadhav.

“Basically, we picked Jadhav dependent on his present structure, it’s no advanced science,” Archery Association of India official Virendra Sachdeva, who is going with the group in Tokyo, told PTI.

Das and Deepika, who got married last year, are the main Indian couple to participate in similar discipline in an Olympic Games.

We might have additionally picked Rai being the most experienced. We chose to give Jadhav the chance dependent on his presentation in the positioning round.”

No doubt, India would run into favorite Korea in the quarters in the wake of defeating eighth-positioned Kazakhstan.

“Jadhav is another ability, while Deepika has the experience. Ideally they will do well together.

In spite of huge pressing factor, the players are attempting to put forth a valiant effort,” he said.

There was disillusionment in store in the men’s individual positioning round at the Yumenoshima Park as the Indian threesome of Das, Jadhav and veteran Tarundeep Rai completed in the base half.

Jadhav was the awesome the Indians with 656 focuses for a 31st spot finish, three focuses in front of India No 1 Das, while Rai, in his third Olympics appearance, took the 37th spot among 64 toxophilite.

The passages for blended pair are submitted inside 45 minutes of the finish of individual occasions.