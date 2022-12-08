Nutritional Bar Market Size Is Likely to Experience a Significant Growth USD 2.48 billion by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Growth Strategies, Financial Insights and Competitive Outlook

” Remarkable industry insights and know-how of the greatest market opportunities into the significant markets required for successful business growth can be gained with the best Nutritional Bar Market research report. This market report provides all-inclusive study about production capacity, consumption, import and export for all the major regions across the world. Business intelligence has been applied to generate this market report which is a vital aspect when it comes to accomplish thorough and wide-ranging market insights. The persuasive Nutritional Bar Market report endows with market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, their preferences for particular product and market demand and supply scenarios.

Market Analysis and Size

Fitness clubs’ marketing campaigns for nutritional bars as a meal replacement substitute have skyrocketed sales of these products. The market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to an increase in the number of health clubs and increasing awareness about nutritional bars.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the nutritional bar market was valued at USD 1.30 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach the value of USD 2.48 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.43% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Types (Protein Bars, Meal-Replacement Bars, Snacks Bars, Whole Food Bar and Others), Flavour (Chocolate, Fruits, Peanut Butter, Savoury, Spices and Others), Distribution Channel (Store-Based, Non-Store Based), Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Cargill Incorporated (US), ADM (US), Dupont (US), Evonik (Germany), BASF SE(Germany), DSM (Netherlands), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Novozymes (Denmark), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), TEGASA (Spain), Nutreco (Netherlands), Kemin Industries Inc. (US), Adisseo (France), Alltech (US), Global Nutrition International (France), Centafarm SRL (Italy), Bentoli (US), and Novus International (US) Opportunities Innovative packaging solution to reduce carbon foot prints

Growing number of fitness and wellness centres around the world

The government in many countries is encouraging people to eat healthy foods in order to boost their immunity

Market Definition

Nutritional bars are low in sugar, high in protein, and high in omega-3 fatty acids, with fewer additives. They are considered a healthier alternative to other bars due to their high protein and fibre content. Nutritional bars can help to repair muscle, improve protein levels in the body, improve body performance, boost metabolism, and lower glucose and saturated fat levels before and after a workout.

Nutritional Bar Market Dynamics

Drivers

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases around the world and a need of nutrient rich convenient food

The global demand for nutritional bars has been fuelled by the prevalence of hectic consumer lifestyles that result in on-the-go food consumption. Furthermore, rising health concerns among consumers who prefer a well-balanced diet rich in nutrients have increased product demand. Aside from that, an increase in the number of health awareness programmes emphasising the importance of wellness and nutritional diet has influenced global consumption of nutritional bars.

Benefits of consuming Nutritional Bar as well as growing per capita income

As the global demand for nutrition bars grows, a number of new players have entered the market. While traditional nutrition bars continue to attract new customers, several brands are increasingly focusing on niche preferences, such as gluten-free and plant-based products. Several brands are increasingly focusing on improving the nutritional content of their products by incorporating high-nutritional-content ingredients.

Opportunity

People are more concerned about their health now than they were before the covid-19 pandemic. The government in many countries is encouraging people to eat healthy foods in order to boost their immunity; as a result, the demand for nutritional bars has increased. Aside from that, there are various types and flavours of nutritional bars available, and changing people’s taste preferences and government initiatives will provide more opportunities for the nutritional bar market. In addition, the growing number of fitness and wellness centres around the world will drive up demand for nutritional bars.

