Global Carpets and Rugs Market – Development Factors, Industry Trends, Regional Outlook, Top Players, Trends Analysis, Investment Analysis and Forecast to 2029

Global Carpets and Rugs Market was valued at USD 172.47 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 116.73 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Market Definition

Carpets and rugs are popular because of their aesthetic and practical qualities. It’s an addition to floor coverings that adds to the overall beauty of a house or office’s decor. Rugs and carpets protect floors by adding a layer of padding. Rugs and carpets are a blessing for people who live in cold climates because they keep the floor from being too cold. The major applications of carpets and rugs involve commercial, residential and industries. In developed economies, carpets and rugs have higher demand.

Global Carpets and Rugs Market Scope

The carpets and rugs market is segmented on the basis of type, product, material, application and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Carpet

Rugs

On the basis of type, the carpets and rugs market has been segmented into carpet and rugs.

Product

Woven

Tufted

Knotted

Needle-Punched

Flat-Weave

Hooked

Others

The carpets and rugs market has also been segmented on the basis of product into woven, tufted, knotted, needle-punched, flat-weave, hooked and others.

Material

Synthetic Fiber

Natural Fiber

On the basis of material, the carpets and rugs market has been segmented into synthetic fiber and natural fiber.

Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Institutional

On the basis of application, the carpets and rugs market has been segmented into residential, commercial, industrial and institutional.

Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the carpets and rugs market is segmented into supermarket/hypermarkets, specialty stores, online and others.

Carpets and Rugs Market Share Analysis

The carpets and rugs market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to carpets and rugs market.

Some of the major players operating in the carpets and rugs market are

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Shaw Industries Group Inc., (U.S.)

Genie Carpet Manufacturers (India)

Royalty Carpet Cleaning & Flooring (U.S.)

Inter IKEA Systems B.V. (Netherlands)

Beaulieu International Group (Belgium)

Engineered Floors LLC (U.S.)

Milliken & Company (U.S.)

Lowe’s (U.S.)

Taekett (France)

Home Depot (U.S.)

Interface, Inc. (U.S.)

Dixie Group, Inc. (U.S.)

Orientals Weavers (Egypt)

Tai Ping (China)

Victoria PLC (U.K.)

Carpets and rugs Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The carpets and rugs market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, product, material, application and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the carpets and rugs market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the high disposable income and growing adoption of interior with changing treads within the region.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the increase in construction activities and growing demand for various types of carpets and rugs in residential and commercial sectors in the region.

