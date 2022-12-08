Sports Betting Market is attain a CAGR of 10.26 % during the forecast period to 2029

Market Analysis and Insights of Sports Betting Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the sports betting market was valued at USD 76.75 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 167.66 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.26 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behaviour.

Sports betting is the activity which is work for predicting sports results and then placing a wager on the outcome. The occurrence of sports bet upon differs by culture, with the vast mainstream of bets being placed on association such as mixed martial arts, American football, basketball, baseball, hockey, track cycling, auto racing, and boxing at both the personal and amateur levels. Sports betting can also prolong to non-athletic events, like politics election and reality show contests. This is also for non-human contests like greyhound racing, horse racing, and illegal, underground cockfighting.

Market Scope and Sports Betting Market Size

The major players covered in the sports betting market reports are illiam Hill, GVC Holdings, 888 Holdings, Kindred Group, Paddy Power Betfair, Amaya gaming, Bet365 Group, Bet-at-home.com, BetAmerica, Betfred, Betsson, Draft Kings, Fan duel, Gala coral group, Ladbrokes, Sportech, TVG, Twinspires, Watch and Wager, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand.

Global Sports Betting Market Scope

The sports betting market is segmented on the basis of platform, type, sport type and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Platform

Online

Offline

Type

Line-In-Play

Fixed Old Betting

Exchange Betting

Daily Fantasy

Spread Betting

E-Sports

Pari-Mutuel

Others

Sports Type

Football

Baseball

Basketball

Hockey

Cricket

Tennis

Golf

Boxing

Horse Riding

Auto Racing

Others

Application

Draw games

Instant Games

Lotto

Numbers Games

Others

