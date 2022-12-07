Biosensors Market Size, Growth 9.30% %, Industry Analysis, Trends, Major Players and Forecast 2022-2029|| Abbott (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Medtronic (Ireland)

Global Biosensors Market was valued at USD 24.30 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 54.11 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.30% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Wearable Biosensors are expected to witness high growth in the product segment of the market owing to the change in centralized hospital-based care systems to home-based personal medicine. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

The Biosensors market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 9.30% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Key Players Mentioned in the Biosensors market Research Report:

Abbott (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Medtronic (Ireland), DuPont (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Universal Biosensors (Australia), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Nova Biomedical (US), ACON Laboratories, Inc. (US), General Electric (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Ercon Inc. (US), Xsensio (Switzerland), Analog Devices, Inc. (US), Animas LLC (US), LifeSensors (US), Siemens (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzweland), i-SENS, Inc. (South Korea), and TaiDoc Technology Corporation (China), among others

Biosensors Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

High Use in Medical Applications

The increase in demand for biosensors in a wide range of medical applications along with the diabetes population acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of biosensors market. The increased need for tiny diagnostic devices, and rise in awareness regarding early disease diagnosis drive the market further.

Adoption of Sensors for Various Applications

The rise in the adoption of these sensors for temperature-sensitive applications in industries, including as food and beverages, textile, and healthcare, among accelerate the market. The deployment of the various sensors in household applications has a positive impact on the market.

Increase in Demand for Point-Of-Care Testing Procedures

The increase in demand for point-of-care testing procedures further influence the market. The rise in the usage of biosensors for regular detection of pathogenic activities among consumers because of the prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related ailments assist in the expansion of the market.

Additionally, surge in investments, rapid urbanization and increase in demand to advanced technology positively affect the biosensors market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, high demand from food industry and environmental monitoring applications extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, extensive research and development activities will further expand the market.

Restraints/Challenges

On the other hand, high cost associated with research and development, and long certification and approval cycles are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, reluctance in adopting new treatment practices, and pricing pressure in POC are projected to challenge the biosensors market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This biosensors market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Biosensors Market Regional Analysis:

North America: (United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America: (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East & Africa: (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

Recent Developments

Roche signed an agreement (Global Business Partnership Agreement) with Sysmex in January ’2021 for delivering hematology testing solutions. The purpose of the agreement is to use the IT systems to lead to improved clinical decision-making.

Abbott unveiled news regarding FreeStyle Libre 2, a next-generation, sensor-based glucose monitoring technology in December’2020. The technology received approval by Health Canada for adults and children.

Based on the Biosensors Industry Market Segmentations:

Technology

Electrochemical Biosensors

Optical Biosensors

Piezoelectric Biosensors

Nano mechanical Biosensors

Thermal Biosensors

Others

Product

Wearable Biosensors

Non-Wearable Biosensors

Application

Point Of Care (POC)

Home Diagnostics and Biodefense

Environmental Monitoring

Food and Beverage Industry

Research Labs

Coronavirus & Russian invasion of Ukraine Effect Investigation:

The coronavirus pandemic and Russian invasion of Ukraine has highly affected individuals lives across the world. Each and every other business and market should battle on the two fronts — wellbeing and monetary — and should get through this time of constrained downturn. With the financial slump costing many billions of dollars, there is far and wide hypothesis that the recuperation period will endure well into starting one year from now.

The main way out of this round design is to plan through this pandemic interruption, and we accept that organizations will benefit incredibly from our market experiences.

