Industrial Machine Vision Market Size, Growth 8.11%, Industry Analysis, Trends, Major Players and Forecast 2022-2029|| COGNEX CORPORATION (US), Basler AG (Germany), OMRON Corporation (Japan)

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the industrial machine vision market was valued at USD 10.81 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 20.16 billion by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.11% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Key Players Mentioned in the Industrial Machine Vision market Research Report:

COGNEX CORPORATION (US), Basler AG (Germany), OMRON Corporation (Japan), KEYENCE CORPORATION (Japan), NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORP. (US), Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (Japan), Teledyne Technologies Inc. (US), Allied Vision Technologies GmbH (Germany), SICK AG (Germany), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Intel Corporation (US), Baumer (Switzerland), JAI A/S (Denmark), MVTEC SOFTWARE GMBH (Germany), Tordivel AS (Norway), ISRA VISION AG (Germany), FLIR Systems, Inc. (US), AMETEK Surface Vision (US), Qualitas Technologies Pvt Ltd (India), and Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (US).

Industrial Machine Vision Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in the demand for quality inspection and automation

As enterprises have grasped the necessity of automated quality assurance in production processes, the demand for it has grown which is further anticipated to propel the growth of the industrial machine vision market.

Increase in the need for vision-guided robotic systems

In the automotive and consumer electronics industries, the usage of industrial robots for automation has increased dramatically. As a result, there is a growing demand for machine vision systems to be integrated with vision-guided robot controllers which will further accelerate the growth of the industrial machine vision market.

Arrival of Industry 4.0

Various governments have placed a strong emphasis on developing smart factories and the adoption of Industry 4.0, which is boosting the market’s growth trajectory.

Opportunities

In addition, the growing manufacturing of hybrid and electric cars is further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the industrial machine vision market in the coming years.

Recent Development

In March 2021, Cognex has released the DataMan 8700 Series, which is the next generation of handheld barcode scanners that is built on a completely new platform. The device provides cutting-edge performance and is extremely simple to operate, requiring no prior tweaking or operator training.

Industrial Machine Vision Market Regional Analysis:

North America: (United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America: (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East & Africa: (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

Based on the Industrial Machine Vision Industry Market Segmentations:

Component

Hardware

Software

Product Type

PC-Based Machine Vision Systems

Smart Camera-Based Vision Systems

Technology

Laser

Imaging

Augmented

End User

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Electronics and Semiconductor

Healthcare

Printing

Metals

Wood and Paper

Food and Packaging

Rubber and Plastics

Pharmaceuticals

Glass

Machinery

Solar Panel Manufacturing

Application

Quality Assurance and Inspection

Positioning and Guidance

Measurement

Identification

Industrial Machine Vision Market Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the Industrial Machine Vision market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the Industrial Machine Vision market

Exploring key dynamics of the Industrial Machine Vision market

Highlighting important trends of the Industrial Machine Vision market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the Industrial Machine Vision market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the Industrial Machine Vision market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the market.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes major players of the Industrial Machine Vision market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the Industrial Machine Vision market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the Industrial Machine Vision market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the Industrial Machine Vision market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the Industrial Machine Vision market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the Industrial Machine Vision market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the Industrial Machine Vision market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the Industrial Machine Vision market as well as for key regional markets.

Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the Industrial Machine Vision market as well as for key regional markets.

Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the Industrial Machine Vision market.

Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.

