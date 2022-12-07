GCC IT Services Market Size, Growth 12.5%, USD USD 809.11 million ,Industry Analysis, Trends, Major Players and Forecast 2022-2029|| Intercom Enterprises, TECO Middle. East, Advanced Micro Technologies Co

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that GCC IT services market is expected to reach the value of USD 809.11 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. “Smart systems” accounts for the largest components segment in the IT services market and provides basic facilities and a wide range of features with different platforms.

Key Players Mentioned in the GCC IT Services market Research Report:

Intercom Enterprises, TECO Middle. East, Advanced Micro Technologies Co., Emirates Dawn., AL Sadara UAE, Energy Pillars, Mobi EGYPT, Industrial Dimensions Contracting Co., EMergy Consultancy, BITS secure IT infrastructure., Guqa IT Team, Zegtech Inc., BTC NETWORKS, Skies ltd., ADS, among others.

GCC IT Services Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Growing need for smart and security systems

Smart and security systems nowadays operate on low current signals with extra low voltage. Low current system infrastructure is the central part of any new building construction from residential, hotel, commercial, complexes, or smart university campuses.

A number of security systems include CCTV systems, home automation systems, lighting control, intruder alarm systems, master clock systems, smart TV and IPTV, audio-visual systems, public address system, nurse call system, network, and IP telephony are controlled by low current components.

Rising adoption of the low current system in the construction sector

Small and medium enterprises are moving towards digitalization and building IT enabled infrastructure. This is being made possible by the low-current services offered by service providers. It has become more convenient for companies in UAE to opt for low current services by outsourcing the services to a third party without expanding the infrastructure, thus reducing the overall cost. SMEs in UAE are opting for low current services to optimize and transform their businesses, which is expected to act as a major driving factor for the market.

Increasing demand for automatic fire fighting system

Firefighting systems are exceptionally used to avoid fire-related hazards. A distinction is made between systems that are actuated automatically and system which an operator actuates. The demand for automatic fire fighting systems is increasing because the automatic system includes sensors capable of detecting combustion, alarm signaling devices, fire-extinguishing equipment, starting and stopping devices, and feeders for the fire-extinguishing substances.

Rising demand for remote working and learning facilities

The pandemic has disturbed schooling in more than 150 nations and impacted 1.6 billion understudies. Accordingly, numerous nations carried out some type of remote learning. The education response during the beginning stage of COVID-19 focused on executing remote learning modalities as a crisis reaction. However were not effective all the time but as the pandemic has developed, so too have education responses.

Restraints/Challenges

Security and privacy concerns

The low current services and solutions such as structural cabling, CCTV solutions, advanced access control solutions, networking solutions, IP telephony systems & PABX solutions, PA system & VA system, master clock, and wireless solutions have complex structures. The security risk related to low current devices is that a fault in one component can destroy the whole system. The data stored in CCTV systems can get corrupted. Thus, these security concerns may act as a restraint for market growth.

Unavailability of service technicians

Businesses can encounter downtime if technicians are not available to address the issues immediately. Retaining experienced and skilled staff can be challenging due to the decline in the availability of field service technicians. Maintenance and repair service is a collective affair, and the field service operations are heavily interconnected with several consecutive tasks involving multiple stakeholders that must be managed in a particular manner. The technicians are a crucial point of contact between the office and the field.

GCC IT Services Market Regional Analysis:

North America: (United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America: (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East & Africa: (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

Recent Developments

In March 2019, TECO Middle. East launched a solution for company applications in android and apple systems. The application helps their customers to keep track of their upcoming and ongoing projects and be quick in decision-making. This application has helped the company to streamline its whole process

In June 2022, Energy Pillars completed project ITT No. 2107-717 electrical upgradation works for facilities at Mina Zayed port. This completed project will help the company to attract new customers and will improve the brand value in the market

Based on the GCC IT Services Industry Market Segmentations:

System

Smart system

Security system

Control and automation

Type

Professional services

Managed services

Organization Size

Large enterprises

Small and medium enterprises

End User

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Government

Others

Make an Enquiry before

