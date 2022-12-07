U.S. Driving Simulator Market Size, Growth 11.00%, Industry Analysis, Trends, Major Players and Forecast 2022-2029|| L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), FAAC Incorporated. (U.S.), DORON PRECISION SYSTEMS, INC. (U.S.),

U.S. U.S. Driving Simulator Market was valued at USD 5489.20 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12650.07 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 11.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production and sales, and pestle analysis.

Key Players Mentioned in the U.S. Driving Simulator market Research Report:

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), FAAC Incorporated. (U.S.), DORON PRECISION SYSTEMS, INC. (U.S.), Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany), Moog Inc. (U.S.), NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), IPG Automotive GmbH (Germany), VI-grade GmbH (Germany), Mechanical Simulation Corporation (U.S.), ANSYS, Inc (U.S.), AVSimulation (France), VDI – Only in Simulation. (U.S.), SpaceTech GmbH (Germany), RFPRO (U.K.), Excel Driver Services, LLC. (U.S.), Virage Simulation (Canada)

U.S. Driving Simulator Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Shortage of skilled drivers

With the vast shortage of skilled drivers and more than 90% of the accidents caused by human errors, a U.S. Driving Simulator is a much-needed tooI in the transportation and automotive sector. The rising need of logistics services foe e-commerce activities, including food delivery and growing sharing fleet, thee s a high need of trained and skilled drivers. This application provides training to drivers to avoid collision from all directions and updates the personnel with notification regarding various things such as accidents, collision, diversion ad others thus, helping them in managing the situation in a controlled manner. This factor is driving the growth of the market over the forecasted period.

Opportunities

Rising Advancements and Investments

The advancements in industrial automation are estimated to generate lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Automotive manufacturers are investing actively in the development of components such as actuators and sensors to upgrade them into autonomous vehicular components. The U.S. Driving Simulator is a much-needed tool that serves as the tool for e-commerce activities, logistics activities including food delivery and gross sharing fleet facilities. Moreover, the growth and the rising funding in the research and development by major players are also estimated to offer growth prospects to the market over the forecast period.

U.S. Driving Simulator Market Regional Analysis:

North America: (United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America: (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East & Africa: (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

Based on the U.S. Driving Simulator Industry Market Segmentations:

Type

Modular Design Stimulator

Multi-U.S. Driving Simulator Station

Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

Driving Training Simulator Type

Compact Simulator

Full-Scale Simulator

Advanced Simulator

Application

Transport Authorities

Entertainment

Research and Training

Schools and Universities

Others

Vehicle Type

Car

Truck

Bus

Heavy Equipment

Motorcycle

Rail

Others

Recent Developments

In 2020, FAAC Incorporated launched simulation-based situational awareness training, which is found to make roads safer by providing training for individuals to react in the worst-case scenario without any real accidents, which will increase the company’s customer base.

In 2019, L3 technologies and Harris corporation merged to form L3 Harris Technologies Inc. which offered solutions for aerospace and defences mechanism.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes major players of the U.S. Driving Simulator market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the U.S. Driving Simulator market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the U.S. Driving Simulator market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the U.S. Driving Simulator market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the U.S. Driving Simulator market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the U.S. Driving Simulator market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the U.S. Driving Simulator market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the U.S. Driving Simulator market as well as for key regional markets.

Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the U.S. Driving Simulator market as well as for key regional markets.

Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the U.S. Driving Simulator market.

Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.

