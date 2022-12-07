North America Encoder Market Size, Advanced Technologies and Growth Opportunities in Global Industry By 2029

Encoder market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2029 and expected to reach USD 1,146.53 million by 2029.

This North America Encoder market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research North America Encoder market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Leading Key Players Operating in the North America Encoder Market Includes:

Rockwell Automation, Inc., Dynapar (a subsidiary of Fortive), OMRON Corporation, Baumer, ifm electronic gmbh, Sensata Technologies, Inc., FAULHABER MICROMO, LLC, Pilz GmbH & Co. KG, Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG, Hengstler GmbH (a subsidiary of Fortive), POSIC SA, Micronor LLC (a subsidiary of Photon Control Inc.), Wachendorff Automation GmbH &Co. KG, Renishaw plc, HEIDENHAIN, Celera Motion (a subsidiary of Novanta Inc.), maxon motor ag, FRABA B.V., Pepperl+Fuchs SE and SIKO GmbH

Key Market Segments:

On the basis of type, the encoder market has been segmented into rotary and linear. In 2020, the rotary segment is dominating the encoder market owing to increased demand from the industrial automation purpose. The accuracy and speed management capabilities are helping the segment to dominate the encoder market.

On the basis of product type, the encoder market has been segmented into non contacting and contacting. In 2020, non-contacting segment is dominating the encoder market owing to strong penetration in the market for wide range of applications. The accuracy offered by the encoders comparing to contacting encoders is helping the segment to grow.

On the basis of output, the encoder market has been segmented into digital and analog. In 2020, digital segment is dominating the encoder market owing to the increasing digitalization of the machinery, plants and other equipment. The digital signal offers enhanced performance results for the better position application.

On the basis of design, the encoder market has been segmented into hollow shaft encoders and solid shaft encoders. In 2020, hollow shaft encoders have the largest market share as it is more versatile and more flexible to install. In addition to it, they also prevent deformations from shocks and vibrations and do not need extra couplings to adapt to mechanical tolerances.

On the basis of size, the encoder market has been segmented into 31 mm – 70 mm, less than 30 mm, 71 mm – 100 mm and more than 100 mm. In 2020, 31 mm – 70 mm segment dominates the encoder market due to the increase in the adoption of 31 mm – 70 mm size encoder by industrial and automotive applications.

On the basis of end-user, the encoder market has been segmented into industrial, automotive, aerospace, medical, printing, food & beverages, oil & gas, consumer electronics, textile and others. In 2020, industrial segment has been accounted for the largest market share due to enhancement in rapidly growing technologies such as robotics and automation. Moreover, compact size and low cost feedback along with its ability to integrate in new and existing applications is further accelerating the growth of encoders in various industries.

North America Encoder Market, By Region:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America Encoder Market Key Benefits over Global Competitors:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the North America Encoder market trends, forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities.

market trends, forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities. Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analysed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the North America Encoder

