Global Next Generation Anode Materials Market –Size, Segments, Key players, Regional Overview, Development Environment, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

The global next generation anode materials market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 13.5% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 18,183,713.65 thousand by 2028.

Global Next Generation Anode Materials Market Scope And Market Size

The global next generation anode materials market is segmented into two notable segments which are based on the material and application. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of material, the global next generation anode materials market is segmented into silicon/silicon oxide blends, lithium titanium oxide, silicon carbon fiber, silicon graphene, lithium metal, and others. In 2021, the silicon/silicon oxide blends segment is expected to dominate the market as silicon/silicon oxide blends are very lightweight and have high resistance power, which increases its demand globally.

On the basis of application, the global next generation anode materials market is segmented into transportation, electricaland electronics, energy storage, and others. In 2021, transportation is projected to dominate the global next-generation anode materials market as they are mostly used in the production of electric vehicles, increasing their demand globally.

Next Generation Anode Materials Market Share Analysis

Global next generation anode materials market competitive landscape provides details by a competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, Global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, brand analysis, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to the global next generation anode materials market.

The major market players engaged in the global next generation anode materials market are Amprius Technologies, Albemarle Corporation, Altairnano, California Lithium Battery, Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd., LeydenJar Technologies, NANOGRAF CORPORATION, NEXEON LTD, Shanshan Technology, OneD BATTERY SCIENCES, pH Matter L.L.C., Sila Nanotechnologies Inc., Talga Group Ltd, JSR Corporation, SCT HK, Cuberg, Edgetech Industries L.L.C., Enevate Corporation, Enovix Corporation, and Paraclete Energy, Inc. among others.

For instance,

In July 2020, LeydenJar Technologies developed a new anode that will drastically change the battery industry. This new product implementation has helped the company massively scale up its production capacity in the coming years

In July 2021, Talga Group Ltd initiated a growth strategy across Talga’s graphite projects in Sweden towards expanding resource base amid surging electric vehicle and battery demand. This expansion has helped the company to strengthen its position in Europe

In July 2021, JSR Corporation announced the new R&D facility, JSR Bioscience and informatics R&D center (JSR BiRD), in King Skyfront, Kawasaki City, for increasing the production activity of their life science business. The expansion has helped the company to create new businesses through the following three activities

Next Generation Anode Materials Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the global next generation anode materials Market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, the rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, UK, Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Global, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of increasing demand for anode materials in the e-vehicles. China is expected to dominate the global next generation anode materials market due to easy and advanced production of the next generation anode materials with high-quality materials. Germany is expected to dominate the global next generation anode materials market due to the low cost of next generation anode materials in the region. The US is expected to dominate the global next generation anode materials market due to the growing popularity of electric vehicles in the region.

