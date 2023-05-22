Pharma ADMET Testing Market Technological Advancements, Demand and Future Industry Trends 2028

The Pharma ADMET Testing Market is expected to grow from US$ 6,783.06 million in 2021 to US$ 13,578.62 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2028.

The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving the market growth. The market growth is attributed to the high rate of late-stage drug failure and the increasing number of products approvals and launches. Additionally, the rise of new and emerging technologies is likely to emerge as a significant trend in the market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of ADME testing studies limits the market growth.

The List of Companies

CMIC HOLDINGS Co., LTD Charles River Laboratories Wuxi AppTec Promega Corporation MERCK KGaA Agilent Technologies, Inc. Biovia (Dassault Syst?mes) Cyprotex Limited Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. IQVIA Inc.

ADMET (absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and toxicology) testing plays a critical role in drug discovery and development to understand the pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties of a drug. The testing prevents the chances of drug failure during the drug discovery phase. Thus, ADMET testing facilitates pharmaceutical companies to minimize drug discovery time, testing complications, and drug development cost.

The pre-approval expenditures for a medicine can be as high as US$ 2.56 billion, which further increases to US$ 2.87 billion in the post-approved stage. According to the study titled “Why 90% of Clinical Drug Development Fails and How to Improve It”, 2022, 90% of clinical drug development fails despite the successful implementation of many strategies. After entering clinical investigations, 9 out of 10 drug candidates fail during phase I, II, and III clinical trials, and the drug approval process. Drug candidates rejected in preclinical stages are not included in the 90% failure rate of the drugs in clinical stages, as they don’t enter the phase I clinical trials. If preclinical drug candidates are included, the failure rate of drug discovery and development rises even higher than 90%. According to analyses of clinical trial data from 2010 to 2017, lacking clinical effectiveness (40-50%), uncontrollable toxicity (30%), poor drug-like qualities (10-15%), no commercial needs, and ineffective strategic planning (10%) are the four major causes of trial failure.

New drug development is both resource and time-intensive, where later clinical stages result in significant costs. The discovery and development of each new medicine that is approved for clinical use is a lengthy, expensive, and challenging process that takes over 10-15 years and costs on average over US$ 1-2 billion. To lower the attrition rate in drug research & development, it is crucial to filter and optimize the absorption, distribution, metabolism, elimination, and toxicity (ADMET) characteristics of pharmaceuticals at an early stage. It has been widely accepted that drug ADMET properties should be considered as early as possible to reduce failure rates in the clinical phase of drug discovery. In vitro and in vivo drug evaluation techniques have reached maturity in preclinical applications, and in silico technologies are gaining vast acceptance to evaluate the relevant properties of drugs in the preclinical stage. The development of software programs and in silico models is further promoting the implementation of ADMET studies. Thus, the increasing need for ADME testing in drug development boosts the pharma ADMET testing market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Pharma ADMET Testing Market

The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the pharma ADMET testing market due to the increased number of researchers across APAC. During the pandemic, the demand for in vitro toxicology studies increased to study several drugs and vaccines. Additionally, the increased number of researches led to high utilization of technology instead of human resource to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. Thus, the technology segment grew at an exponential level. Moreover, governments of APAC countries organized programs and open challenge events for researchers to come up with innovative drugs for COVID-19. Such events increased the overall research numbers due to the rise in government funding. Thus, the above-mentioned facts indicate the positive impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the pharma ADMET testing market.

