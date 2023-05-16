Aviation Headsets Market Research Insights with Upcoming Trends, Size, Share, Segmentation, Business Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

The global Aviation Headsets Market is expected to grow from US$ 1,029.99 million in 2021 to US$ 1,371.84 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2028.

The adoption of aviation headsets is rising among pilots, ground support staff, and air traffic control (ATC) unit across the globe. The demand for active-noise-cancelling headsets such as Bose headset among end users like 737 pilots is high which is contributing towards the growth of aviation headsets. This factor is surging the market growth. Moreover, with growing aircraft deliveries including commercial aircraft, military aircraft, helicopters, among others, the penetration of aviation headsets is witnessing an upward trend.

A few major players operating in the global aviation headsets industry are Lightspeed Aviation, Inc.; Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG; Faro Aviation; David Clark Company; Bose Corporation; SEHT LIMITED; Pilot Communications USA; Plantronics, Inc.; Robert Bosch GmbH; and GBH Headsets.

The aviation headsets market is segmented on the basis of type, noise cancellation type, end user, and geography. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into on-board headsets and ground support headsets. The on-board headsets segment represented a larger share of the overall market in 2020. In terms of noise cancellation type, the aviation headsets market is segmented into active and passive. In 2020, the active segment accounted for a substantial share of the market. Based on end user, the aviation headsets market is segmented into commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and general aviation aircraft. The commercial aircraft segment represented the largest share of the overall market in 2020. Based on geography, the aviation headsets market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, North America accounted for a significant share in the global market.

Moreover, the emergence of the new Omicron variant of COVID has also led to the shutdown of international borders and the imposition of travel restrictions, especially on the travel involving passengers coming from South African, European, and other APAC countries. For instance, in 2021, Germany allowed its airline companies to allow fly its citizens from the “high risk” southern African countries. The country has also made it mandatory for travelers visiting the country to observe a mandatory 14-day quarantine period, irrespective of their test results.

The competition among the aviation headset market is high since the products offered by the manufacturer are similar in technology. Additionally, the presence of well-established players such as Faro Aviation, Sennheiser, Bose, Plantronics, David Clark, Bosch acquire majority of the share in the market from the end users to supply aviation headset. These players compete among each other on various parameters such as product type, technology, after-sales services, noise cancellation, wired/wireless among others. Moreover, the well-established players look for well-known players for procuring aviation headsets; whereas the regional buyers such as small aircraft manufacturers look for local vendors as no specification or personalization is required by them.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

Key Takeaways Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

Aviation Headsets Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.3 Threat to New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat to Substitutes

4.2.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion

Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Charter Aviation

5.1.2 Increasing Demand for Air Sports Propelling the Demand for New Recreational Aircraft Models

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Decline in Aircraft Operational Fleets During FY 2020

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Delivery of New Aircraft Fleets

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Technological Advancements in Aviation Headsets

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

Global Analysis by Type by Noise Cancellation Type

Continued…

