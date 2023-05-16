Burs And Endodontic Files Market Expects to See Significant Growth During -2028

The Burs And Endodontic Files Market is projected to reach US$ 2,106.66 million in 2028 from US$ 1,370.65 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2028. The market growth is mainly attributed to the increasing geriatric population.

Dental burs and endodontic files are tooth restoration and surgical care tools. They are used to cut hard tissues in the oral cavity. The cutting blade on the edge surface helps to provide a smooth surface while preparing cavities. Endodontic is among the most commonly opted treatment method and is carried out by an endodontic product. Endodontics involve various procedures such as endodontic therapy, endodontic retreatment, surgery, treating cracked teeth, and treating dental trauma.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Burs And Endodontic Files Market @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00073328 (Kindly Use Corporate Mail ID To Get More Details)

The List of Companies – Burs and Endodontic Files Market

Prima Dental Dentsply Sirona Spiral Tools Pvt Ltd. Global Top Inc. ROGINDENTAL LLC Shenzhen Feihuan Medical Instruments Co.,ltd MANI, INC Kerr Corporation Henry Schein, Inc Komet Dental

A few secondary sources referred while preparing the report on the global burs and endodontic files market are the American Association of Endodontists, World Bank Data, International Health Regulation, Community Dental Health Services, and Italian National Institute of Statistics, amongst others.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/reports-tip/burs-and-endodontic-files-market

Tooth loss problems are serious and common among geriatric populations due to poor oral health and increasing stress. As a result, this population may require special dental procedures such as root canal treatments and various other endodontic procedures. According to the World Population Prospects data, the number of people aged above 60 in the world is expected to double by 2050; it is expected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050 from ~962 million in 2017. Further, as per the data published by the CDC in 2018, in the US, the number of adults of age 65 and above is expected to reach 98 million by 2060, which would be ~24% of the total population. According to the United Nations’ estimations in 2017, there were ~962 million people of age 60 and above across the world, and the number is expected to increase to 1.4 billion by 2030, 2.1 billion by 2050, and 3.1 billion by 2100.

Major Key Points of Burs And Endodontic Files Market

Overview

Competition

Revenue and Price Trend

Analysis by Application

Company Profiles and Key Figures in Burs And Endodontic Files Market

Market Dynamics

Methodology and Data Source

Leading market players and manufacturers are studied to help give a brief idea about them in the report. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are on that position is explained to help make a well-informed decision. Competitive landscape Burs And Endodontic Files market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles, developments, merges, acquisitions, economic status and best SWOT analysis.

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

Order a copy of this research Burs And Endodontic Files Market research report at @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00073328

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 By Type

1.3.2 By End-User

1.3.3 By Geography

Key Takeaways Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America – PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) – PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) – PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions

Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Dental Disease Prevalence

5.1.2 Increasing Geriatric Population

5.1.3 Growing Dental Health Awareness

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Limited Reimbursement Availability in Developing Nations

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Medical Tourism in Developing Countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Developments of Dental Burs and Endodontic Files

5.5 Impact Analysis

Global Analysis Analysis and Forecast to 2028 – By Type By End-User

Continued…

About Us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost-effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Premium Market Insights has an extensive coverage of industry reports, company reports and country reports across all industries. In case your research needs are not met by syndicated reports offered by leading publishers, we can help you by offering a customized research solution by liaising with different research agencies saving your valuable time and money.

We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]