Lymphedema Treatment Market Analysis of Rising Business Opportunities with Prominent Investment, Forecast to 2028

The Lymphedema Treatment Market is projected to reach US$ 11.58 billion by 2028 from US$ 8.15 billion in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. The growth of the lymphedema treatment market is attributed to the escalating incidence of secondary lymphedema, and the increasing number of healthcare services and lymphedema management programs. However, the lack of awareness restrains the market growth.

The List of Companies – Lymphedema Treatment Market

Biocompression Systems Essity Medical Solutions L & R Group SIGVARIS Tactile Medical SMITH + NEPHEW Thermo Tek Huntleigh Healthcare Limited. Physiopedia AIROS Medical, Inc.

A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the lymphedema treatment market are the National Center for Health Statistics, Indian Council of Medical Research, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), Industrial Biotechnology Leadership Forum, and World Health Organization (WHO).

The report provides the current market size for the Lymphedema Treatment Market, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for nine years from 2021 to 2028. 2021 is considered as the base year, and 2021 to 2028 is the forecast year for the entire report. All the market numbers for revenue are provided in US dollars. The market is analyzed by the supply side, considering the market penetration of Benefits Management Platform for all the regions globally.

This research report on the “Lymphedema Treatment Market” provides a holistic view of the global market size across major regions. The report further elucidates the key driving factors, restraints, growth opportunities, and future trends about the market growth. The market is segmented into deployment, application, and geography.

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Future Trends

Market Opportunities

Lymphedema Treatment Market Research Report Scenario includes:

The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of the global Lymphedema Treatment Market.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of the global Lymphedema Treatment Market segmented by deployment, component, solution, application, and geography.

According to the Cleveland Clinic report, damage to the lymphatic system or disruption in lymphatic flow can lead to lymphedema. In this disease, lymph fluids drain into soft tissues, causing swelling, which can occur anywhere in the body. In most cases, the condition occurs in arms and legs. Apart from that, cancer surgeries and radiation treatments may cause lymphedema among patients. For instance, a report published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) states that the incidence of lymphedema is more common in oncologic patients. For example, 1 in 5 women surviving from breast cancer suffers from lymphedema. Radiation therapy to the chest wall is associated with the development of edema, particularly in the irradiated breast. For example, a report by the National Cancer Institute states that the lymphedema prevalence rate is as high as 75% among patients with cancer of head and neck, with high-dose radiation and combined surgery being major risk factors. Highly effective and advanced cancer treatment options may help minimize the risk of lymphedema. Therefore, major players in the cancer treatment market are highly focused on offering innovative products and obtaining approvals for the same.

Based on treatment type, the global lymphedema treatment market has been segmented into laser therapy, compression devices and bandaging, drug therapy, physiological procedures, debulking procedures, and others. The physiological procedures are further bifurcated into lymphovenous anastomosis (LVA) and vascularized lymph node transfer (VLNT). The debulking procedures are further categorized as surgical debulking, liposuction, and others. The compression devices and bandaging segment held the largest market share in 2021. Moreover, the physiological procedure segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the appropriate treatment procedures performed on lymphedema patients through LVA and VLNT. These two procedures are appropriate treatment options for lymphedema suffering patients.

