Artificial Turf Market Report To 2028 By Top Key Players, Types & Applications

The Artificial Turf Market was valued at US$ 2,847.28 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4,067.36 million by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Artificial turf is manufactured from synthetic fibers and made to imitate natural grass. Players in the artificial turf market are focusing on various strategies, such as new product launches, expansion, and mergers and acquisitions, to fulfill the customer demand. Moreover, research and development activities and advancements in technologies for recycling artificial turf are likely to offer more opportunities for the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Some of the leading market players are The Dow Chemical Company; Tarkett; Act Global; CCGrass; TenCate Grass; SIS Pitches; Victoria PLC; GreenFields BV; HATKO; and Hellas Construction, Inc. These players operating in the artificial turf market focus on various strategies.

The artificial turf market is classified based on the application into the residential, commercial, and sports segments. In 2020, the sports segment held the largest share of the global artificial turf market. It is also commonly used in sports stadiums and arenas. Artificial turf help in increasing playing and practice time, as athletes can train daily without concern about the weather on these fields, and it is also designed by keeping the safety of athletes in mind. There is a high demand for artificial turf from the sports industry.

Asia Pacific led the global artificial turf market in 2020. An increase in the consumer demand for having an aesthetic look to their garden and rising renovation and decoration trends are bolstering the demand for artificial turfs in this region. Additionally, the rise in residential and commercial infrastructural facilities across the region is substantially driving the artificial turf market.

The “Artificial Turf Market” forecast 2028 report analyses the present and future competitive scenario of the analytics industry. Artificial Turf Market report offers an in-depth analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. a number of topics including likewise market share, drivers, trends and methods. This report additionally offers insights into the latest growth and trends. It encapsulates key aspects of the market, with focus on leading key player’s areas that have witnessed the highest demand, leading regions and applications.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Artificial Turf Market, by Material

1.3.2 Artificial Turf Market, by Application

1.3.3 Artificial Turf Market, by Geography

Key Takeaways Research Methodology

3.1 Scope of the Study

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Data Collection:

3.2.2 Primary Interviews:

3.2.3 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.4 Macro-economic factor analysis:

3.2.5 Developing base number:

3.2.6 Data Triangulation:

3.2.7 Country level data:

Artificial Turf Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion

Artificial Turf Market – Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Demand for Artificial Turf from Sports Industry and Increase in Number of Stadiums

5.1.2 Increasing Demand for Artificial Turf From Commercial and Residential Sector

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Usage of Huge Volumes of Plastic and Heat Absorbent Properties of Artificial Turf

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Research and Development Activities and Advancements in Technology

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Product Innovations:

5.5 Impact Analysis

Artificial Turf – Global Market Analysis

6.1 Artificial Turf Market Overview

6.2 Artificial Turf Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

6.3 Market Positioning – Global Market Players

Artificial Turf Market Analysis – By Material

7.1 Overview

7.2 Artificial Turf Market, By Material (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Polyethylene

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Polyethylene: Artificial Turf Market – Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Polypropylene

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Polypropylene: Artificial Turf Market – Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Polyamide

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Polyamide: Artificial Turf Market – Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Overview

Artificial Turf Market Analysis – By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Artificial Turf Market, By Application (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Residential

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Residential: Artificial Turf Market – Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Commercial

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Commercial: Artificial Turf Market – Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Sport

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Sport: Artificial Turf Market – Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Mn)

