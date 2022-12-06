Compostable Packaging Market Is Expected to Grasp the Value of USD 75013.52 million by 2029 : Upcoming Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Prominent Players and Revenue Outlook

Latest released Global Compostable Packaging Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. This global Compostable Packaging market report is generated by a team of multilingual researchers who are skilled at different languages and hence perform market research internationally. Clients can experience a nice combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology while utilizing or applying this Compostable Packaging report for the business growth. Transparency in research method and use of excellent tools and techniques makes this Compostable Packaging market research report an outstanding. Even this Compostable Packaging report is all-inclusive of the data which includes market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers and market restraints that are derived from Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Market Analysis and Size

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the compostable packaging market was valued at USD 46360.00 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 75013.52 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.20 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Compostable products are those product which can biodegrade and disintegrate into natural elements such as biomass, water, and carbon dioxide in a composting environment and leaving no harmful element in the soil. The compostable plastic packaging material contains PBS, PBAT, PHA, PLA, starch blends. These compostable mimic conventional plastic’s positive qualities, such as shelf stability, barrier properties, durability, etc., with one difference, i.e. these materials are fully compostable. Compostable material are providing nutrients to the earth when it has completely broken down. In order for packaging material and products to qualify as compostable, they must completely decompose and break down into natural elements within a short time after disposal.

With increasing consumer demand for compostable materials, companies are developing eco-friendly packaging to satisfy their consumers and focus on improving the world. APP Sinar Mas as one of the leading company of pulp and paper which has brought an advanced eco-friendly solution in the food and beverage packaging market. Foopak Bio Natura is also designed eco-friendly paperboard that takes inspiration from nature. It is appropriate for food packaging and single-use cup. Compostable packaging represents a sustainable, eco-friendly process of packaging.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product (Bags, Trays, Cups, Plates, Films, Lids, Straws, Cutlery, Bowls, Clamshells, Pouches and Sachets, Others), Material (Plastic, Paper and Paperboard, Others), Packaging Layer (Primary Packaging, Secondary Packaging, Tertiary Packaging), Distribution Channel (B2B, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, E-commerce, Others), End-User (Food and Beverages, Medical, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Agriculture, Textile Goods, Personal and Home Care, Chemical, Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered TIPA LTD (Israel), Riverside Paper Co. Inc. (US), SmartSolve Industries (Us), Özsoy Plastik (Turkey), Ultra Green Sustainable Packaging (US), Hoşgör Plastik (Turkey), Eurocell S.r.l (UK), Tetra Pak International SA (Switzerland), (US), Kruger Inc. (Canada), Amcor PLC (Switzerland), Mondi (UK), International Paper Company (US), Smurfit Kappa (US), DS Smith (UK), Klabin SA (Brazil), Rengo Co. Ltd (Japan), WestRock Company (US), Stora Enso (Sweden), Bemis manufacturing company (US), Rocktenn (US), BASF SE (Germany), Clearwater Paper Corporation (Us) Market Opportunities Increase in the number of emerging markets

Rise in strategic collaborations

Rising initiatives for the awareness

Compostable Packaging Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise the demand in food industry

The compostable packaging in the food and beverage industry is expected to witness the market’s growth due to the nonstop demand for bottled water and non-alcoholic beverages in the market. The demand for bottled water is attributed to customers’ propensity for specifically demanding high-quality drinking water due to the fear of diseases resulting from drinking polluted tap water, and the ease of convenience and portability provided by bottled water.​

Awareness of packaging waste in landfills and oceans

The awareness of packaging waste leakage in public, especially for plastic waste, into the environment has augmented considerably during past years. This has enforced to increase the demand for sustainable effort from brand retailers and owners to choose compostable packaging materials which are expected to increase the demand of compostable packaging in the market

Increase the demand of ecofriendly packaging

Increasing awareness regarding environmental packaging across the developed countries is growing the adoption rate of compostable packaging in large companies, for example the Coca-Cola Company, Unilever Group, and Danone. These companies are adopting compostable packaging to retain their customer base, which is driving the compostable packaging market globally.

Opportunities

The government’s rising initiatives for manufacturing compostable materials for the packaging are expected to accelerate the compostable packaging market. The increasing investments for these packaging solutions will also provide the profitable opportunities for the growth of the compostable packaging market. Furthermore, increase in emerging new markets and strategic collaborations will also act as market drivers and further increase useful opportunities for the market’s growth rate.

Key Market Segments :

The compostable packaging market is segmented on the basis of products, material, packaging layer, distribution channel and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Bags

Trays

Cups

Plates

Films

Lids

Straws

Cutlery

Bowls

Clamshells

Pouches and Sachets

Others

Material

Plastic

Paper and Paperboard

Others

Packaging Layer

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Tertiary Packaging

Distribution Channel

B2B

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

E-commerce

Others

End-User

Food and Beverages

Medical

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Agriculture

Textile Goods

Personal and Home Care

Chemical

Others

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Compostable Packaging industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Compostable Packaging market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2029 to highlight the global Compostable Packaging market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global Compostable Packaging market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

