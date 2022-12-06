Probiotics in Animal Feed Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 7.95% during the Forecast till 2029

Latest released Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. This global Probiotics in Animal Feed market report is generated by a team of multilingual researchers who are skilled at different languages and hence perform market research internationally. Clients can experience a nice combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology while utilizing or applying this Probiotics in Animal Feed report for the business growth. Transparency in research method and use of excellent tools and techniques makes this Probiotics in Animal Feed market research report an outstanding. Even this Probiotics in Animal Feed report is all-inclusive of the data which includes market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers and market restraints that are derived from Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Some of the key Players profiled in the Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market : Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DSM, DuPont., Evonik Industries AG, Land O’Lakes, Inc., Kerry., Novus International, Inc., Novozymes, Lesaffre, Lallemand Inc, Alltech, Adisseo, ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD., Unique Biotech, Pure Cultures, Vit-E-Men Company, Suguna Foods Private Limited., Provita Eurotech and Protexin

Market Analysis and Size :

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global probiotics in animal feed market will project a CAGR of 7.95% for the forecast period of 2022-2029. Growth and expansion of the food and beverages industry, growing focus on innovations by the animal feed sector, rising consumer consciousness towards the benefits of probiotics and prebiotics, surging number of zoonotic diseases, and increasing personal disposable income by the major companies are the major factors attributable to the growth of probiotics in animal feed market. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Probiotics are the good microorganisms (bacteria, yeast and fungi) that provide a wide range of health benefits to the consumers. Probiotics improve the functioning of vital bodily systems and strengthens the immunity system against numerous diseases. Probiotics improve the gut health, support the digestive system and accelerate the biological processes. As a result, probiotics are being largely used as important ingredients in the animal feed products.

Rising personal disposable income and growing consciousness towards maintaining good animal health are the major factors fostering the growth of the market. Changing lifestyle, westernization, rising research and development initiatives taken by major companies especially in the developing economies, surging implementation of innovative animal husbandry practices, ban on the application or use of animal antibiotics and ever-rising global livestock population are acting as market growth determinants. Improving distribution channel, rising demand for animal based products in the developing economies, growing shift towards natural animal health growth promoters and awareness among consumers about the benefits associated with the consumption of meat and dairy products will further induce growth in the market value.

Key Market Segments :

The probiotics in animal feed market is segmented on the basis of source, livestock, form and function. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of source, the probiotics in animal feed market is segmented into bacteria and yeast and fungi. Bacteria is further sub- segmented into lactobacilli, bifidobacterium and streptococcus thermophiles. Yeast and fungi is divided into saccharomyces cerevisiae, saccharomyces boulardii, and others.

Based on livestock the probiotics in animal feed market is segmented into poultry, swine, ruminants, aquaculture, pets, and other.

Based on the form the probiotics in animal feed market is segmented into dry and liquid.

Probiotics in animal feed market is also segmented on the basis of function. The function is segmented into nutrition, gut health, yield, immunity, and productivity.

