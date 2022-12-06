Polyester Fiber Market – Regional Outlook, Growth, Industry challenges, Major Technology Giants, Market Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Polyester fibers are made from polyethylene terephthalate (PET) which can either be recycled or virgin (PET). Because of its low cost, adaptability, high strength, easy stretchability, recyclability, elasticity, and excellent resistance to abrasion, wrinkles, and fungus, it has become the most used fiber in the textile industry. These fibers are hydrophobic and dry quickly, and they can also be used as insulation in the form of hollow fibers. It can take more wear and tear than cotton and other textiles, and it keeps its shape even in adverse weather. Dope dyeing or pigmentation can be used to colour these fibers.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the polyester fiber market will witness a CAGR of 8.7% for the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is likely to reach the USD 128.15 billion by 2029.

The polyester fiber market is primarily driven by rising demand for demand for rugs and carpets from commercial and residential sector. In addition, upsurge in the demand for nonwoven materials and products and rising urbanization and home décor industry are expected to drive the polyester fiber industry’s growth. Other important factors influencing the polyester fiber market growth are the development in global fashion industry, growing demand for product from various end-use industries such as household, automotive, hospitals, and electronics and rise in the number of applications of hollow polyester fibers in medical application.

Moreover, rise in the technical innovations and increasing research and development facilities will establish new opportunities for ordinary bearing manufacturers in the near future.

On the other hand, fluctuating prices of raw materials and strict regulations associated with quality standards will inhibit market expansion. Also, health hazards due to the toxicity of polyester fiber will further challenge the growth rate of market.

An influential Polyester Fiber Market research report works as an ideal solution for better understanding of the market and high business growth. It considers public demands, competencies and the constant growth of the working industry, vibrant reporting, or high data protection services while analysing market information. Polyester Fiber Market report has a chapter on the global market and allied companies with their profiles, which provides important data pertaining to their insights in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies.

This polyester fiber market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Global Polyester Fiber Market Scope and Market Size

The polyester fiber market is segmented on the basis of product type, source, grade, form and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.

On the basis of product type, the polyester fiber market is segmented into polyester staple fiber (PSF) and polyester filament yarn (PFY).

On the basis of source, the polyester fiber market is segmented into virgin and recycled and blended.

Based on grade, the polyester fiber market is segmented into polyethylene terephthalate (PET) polyester and PCDT polyester.

On the basis of form, the polyester fiber market is segmented into solid and hollow.

The application segment for polyester fiber market includes carpets and rugs, non-woven fabrics, fiberfil, apparel, home textiles and others.

Polyester Fiber Market Country Level Analysis

The polyester fiber market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, product type, source, grade, form and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the polyester fiber market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the polyester fiber market due to the rapidly-increasing textile industry, growing level of disposable income and rise in the commercial as well as residential construction in this region. North America is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to the growing consumer preference for organic fabric and cotton in textile sector in this region.

Global Polyester Fiber Market Share Analysis

The polyester fiber market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to polyester fiber market.

Some of the major players operating in the polyester fiber market are Reliance Industries Limited, Barnet, Sarla Performance Fibers Limited, Märkische Faser GmbH, PolyFiber Industries, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., Nirmal Fibers (P) Ltd, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION, Stein Fibers, LTD., Green Group S.A., Shree Renga Polymers, kayavlon, Diyou Fibre (M) Sdn Bhd, Swicofil AG, SILON, SINOPEC YIZHENG CHEMICAL FIBRE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., Tongkun Group Zhejiang Hengsheng Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang Hengyi Group Co., Ltd., among others.

Our Reports Will Help Clients Solve the Following Issues:

Uncertainty about the future: Our research and insights assist our clients forecast revenue compartments and growth ranges in the future. This will assist our clients in investing in or selling their assets.

Grasp market opinions:

For a strategy, it is critical to have an objective understanding of market opinions. Our research provides a clear picture of market mood. We maintain this surveillance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders from each industry’s value chain.

Recognizing the most dependable investment hubs:

Our analysis assesses market investment centres based on projected demand, returns, and profit margins. By using our market research, our clients may concentrate on the most important investment centres.

Identifying and assessing possible business partners:

Our research and insights assist our clients in identifying business partners.

