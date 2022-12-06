Footwear Market Size to Reach USD 31.37 billion with CAGR of 13.33% by 2029

Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled “Global Footwear Market” guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides the broader perspective of the market place with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and succeeding in the market. Footwear market research report is composed of myriad of factors that have an influence on the market and include industry insight and critical success factors (CSFs), market segmentation and value chain analysis, industry dynamics, market drivers, market restraints, key opportunities, technology and application outlook, country-level and regional analysis, competitive landscape, company market share analysis and key company profiles. In addition, businesses can gain insights into profit growth and sustainability programmer with this report. Business intelligence is an essential aspect when it comes to accomplish thorough and wide-ranging market insights and the same is applied for producing Footwear market report.

Market Overview:-

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the footwear market is expected to reach the value of USD 31.37 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 13.33% during the forecast period. he footwear market report examines the current growth, which is being driven by rising consumer awareness of sport activities among both men and women. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

The global footwear market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of many well-established companies. Furthermore, this raises the level of competition in the market. As a result, players are employing various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures to maintain their market leadership. Several market players, for example, are collaborating with other companies in order to expand their production capabilities and develop innovative products. Many companies in the footwear industry are increasing their R&D efforts in order to develop next-generation products. In order to expand their customer base, they are also focused on providing cost-effective and high-quality products. These initiatives are expected to generate revenue opportunities in the global footwear industry.

Footwear refers to garments worn on the feet that were originally designed to protect against environmental adversities, most notably ground textures and temperature.

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered By Product Type (Athletic, Non-Athletic Footwear), Material (Plastic, Synthetic Rubber, Leather, Plant Based, Others), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets, Online Channels, Specialty Stores, Others), Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America. Market Players Covered Bata Brand (India), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Wolverine World Wide Inc. (U.S.), Rahman Group (India), Dunlop Protective Footwear (Portugal), VF Corporation (U.S.), Uvex group (Germany), Hewat's Edinburgh (U.K.), ELTEN GmbH (Germany), COFRA Holding (Switzerland), Rock Fall Ltd. (U.K.), Oftenrich Holdings Co. Ltd. (U.S.)

emphasis on performance, and technological advancements have resulted in the footwear gaining immense popularity in sportswear

the growing demand for fashionable, comfortable, and convenient footwear, as well as the growing number of working people around the world

Key Market Players mentioned in this report:

Bata Brand (India)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (U.S.)

Rahman Group (India)

Dunlop Protective Footwear (Portugal)

VF Corporation (U.S.)

Uvex group (Germany)

Hewat’s Edinburgh (U.K.)

ELTEN GmbH (Germany)

COFRA Holding (Switzerland)

Rock Fall Ltd. (U.K.)

Oftenrich Holdings Co. Ltd. (U.S.)

Recent Development

Puma SE opened its largest store in north India in Gurgaon in October 2021. The store, located in Gurgaon’s CyberHub retail destination, is a “digitally-enabled experiential store” with digital touchpoints to attract digitally savvy customers who are increasingly shopping online.

In July 2021, Nike released its ‘Rawdacious colorway palette,’ which is a combination of white as the primary colour, with components of pink blast, total orange, and bright crimson, for its new line of athletic footwear, which includes the Pegasus 38, Invincible Run, Air Zoom Superfly Elite 2, ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT percent 2, and Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT percent 2.

Nike will officially launch the Nike App, the company’s fastest-growing platform, in July 2021.

Segmentation : – Footwear Market

The footwear market is segmented on the basis of product type, material, end-user and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

Athletic

Non athletic

Based on product type, the footwear market is segmented into athletic, non-athletic footwear.

Material

Plastic

Synthetic rubber

Leather

Plant based

Others

Based on material, the footwear market is segmented into plastic, synthetic rubber, leather, plant based, others.

Distribution channel

Hypermarkets

Online channels

Specialty stores

Others

Based on distribution channel, the footwear market is segmented into hypermarkets, online channels, specialty stores, others.

End users

Men

Women kids

Based on end-user, the footwear market is segmented into men, women, kids.

Footwear Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

increasing demand for convenient and comfortable footwear

Due to the high demand for convenient and comfortable footwear, and companies focusing on a few key specifications, such as creative designs, product advancements, and advanced technical manipulations, the footwear market is expected to grow.

Increased sports activities and technological advancement

the rise in sports activities, emphasis on performance, and technological advancements have resulted in the footwear gaining immense popularity in sportswear, as well as the growing demand for fashionable, comfortable, and convenient footwear, as well as the growing number of working people around the world, are some of the key factors expected to drive the footwear market during the forecast period.

Opportunity

Furthermore, due to the development of various eCommerce companies, major vendors in this industry are choosing to sell through online platforms in order to secure a more diverse customer base, as it allows them to advertise their products with large discounts and offers to entice consumers. The growing popularity of sports shoes among the general public stems from an increase in participation in various sporting activities such as squash, basketball, football, volleyball, and aerobics, among others. Furthermore, increased awareness of the physical benefits of participating in daily exercises is propelling the growth of the athletic footwear market.

