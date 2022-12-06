Global Packaging Adhesives Market Regional Outlook, Business Outlook, Trends and challenges, Market Worth, Key players, Investment Analysis and Report Forecast 2029

The packaging adhesives market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on packaging adhesives market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the demand for hygienic food and clean water is escalating the growth of packaging adhesives market.

Packaging adhesives are known to be created from various raw materials which comprise such as acrylic resins, styrene blocks, PU, PVAC, epoxy compounds, EVA, and silicones. The chief applications of packaging adhesives market comprise of non-rigid bonding in textiles, flexible packing and structural usage for assembly operations to offer high bonding strength.

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the packaging adhesives market in the forecast period are the rise in the packaged food & beverage industry and the growing consumer awareness for food safety. Furthermore, the new experiments and safety is further anticipated to propel the growth of the packaging adhesives market. Moreover, the increase in the population and faster line speed are further estimated to cushion the packaging adhesives market. On the other hand, growing end user industries for packaging is further projected to impede the growth of the packaging adhesives market in the timeline period.

In addition, the emerging markets and growing end use application in the end user industry will further provide potential opportunities for the growth of the packaging adhesives market in the coming years. However, the strict government regulations and government regulations to decrease the VOC might further challenge the growth of the packaging adhesives market in the near future.

Global Packaging Adhesives Market Scope and Market Size

The packaging adhesives market is segmented on the basis of technology and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of technology, the packaging adhesives market is segmented into water based, solvent based, hot-melt based and others.

On the basis of application, the packaging adhesives market is segmented into case & carton, corrugated packaging, labeling, flexible packaging, folding cartons, specialty packaging and others.

Packaging Adhesives Market Country Level Analysis

The packaging adhesives market is analyzed, and market size, volume information is provided by country, technology and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the packaging adhesives market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.) as a part of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the packaging adhesives market due to the rise in the demand for water-based adhesives. Furthermore, the growing technological advancements and introduction of innovative techniques will further boost the growth of the packaging adhesives market in the region during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the packaging adhesives market due to the change in the lifestyle and growing disposable income. Moreover, the rise in the population in several countries and the growing production of packaged food & beverage is further anticipated to propel the growth of the packaging adhesives market in the region in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape and Packaging Adhesives Market Share Analysis

The packaging adhesives market competitive landscape provides details by a competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to the packaging adhesives market.

Some of the major players operating in the packaging adhesives market are H.B. Fuller Company, Bostik, 3M, SIKA, Paramelt B.V, Hindustan Adhesives limited, Robatech, Jowat AG, Wacker Chemie AG, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Ashland, Dymax Corporation, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, Sapson Packaging and Godson Tapes Pvt. Limited among others.

