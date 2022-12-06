Laminating Adhesives Market -Regional Outlook, Industry Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Rate, Emerging Technologies, Current Key PLayers and Forecast to 2029

The laminating adhesives market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 7.25% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on laminating adhesives market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the pharmaceutical demand for tablets, pouches, and medical devices is escalating the growth of laminating adhesives market.

Laminating adhesives let bonding of a plastic film to a substrates surface by utilizing heat and pressure to protect or improve the objects appearance. They are broadly utilized in various applications including transportation, industrial, packaging and other applications.

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the laminating adhesives market in the forecast period are rise in the need for customer-friendly packaging. Furthermore, the increasing requirement from the packaged food industry is further anticipated to propel the growth of the laminating adhesives market. Moreover, the rise in the aging population is further estimated to cushion the laminating adhesives market. On the other hand, the performance restrictions of water-based adhesives are further projected to impede the growth of the laminating adhesives market in the timeline period.

In addition, increase in the popularity of water-based & solvent-less adhesives will further provide potential opportunities for the growth of the laminating adhesives market in the coming years. However, the application of strict regulatory policies might further challenge the growth of the laminating adhesives market in the near future.

This laminating adhesives market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the laminating adhesives market, contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief. Our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Laminating Adhesives Market Scope and Market Size

The laminating adhesives market is segmented on the basis of type, resin and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type,the laminating adhesives market is segmented into solvent-borne, water-borne, solvent-less, and other types.

On the basis of resin, the laminating adhesives market is segmented into polyurethane, acrylic, and others.

On the basis of application, the laminating adhesives market is segmented into packaging, industrial, automotive, transportation, and other applications. Packaging is further sub segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, consumer products. Industrial is further sub segmented into insulation, window films, electronics, other applications.

Market Key Players:

The laminating adhesives market competitive landscape provides details by a competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to the laminating adhesives market.

Some of the major players operating in the laminating adhesives market are Henkel, Dow, Coim India Pvt Ltd, Bostik, 3M, Ashland, H.B. Fuller Company, Vimasco Corporation, Scott D. Davis, Flint Group, Sun Chemical, DIC CORPORATION, Arkema, Chemline India Ltd, Vimasco Corporation, ADCO Global, Inc., Sika AG, Dymax Corporation and BASF SE among others.

Countries Covered:

The countries covered in the laminating adhesives market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.) as a part of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the laminating adhesives market due to the rise in the end-use industry. Furthermore, the increase in the production capacities in the consumer goods, medical, and automotive sectors will further boost the growth of the laminating adhesives market in the region during the forecast period. Europe is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the laminating adhesives market due to the improved health awareness amongst the population. Moreover, the growing consumer expenses on food and beverage and other consumer goods products is further anticipated to propel the growth of the laminating adhesives market in the region in the coming years.

Our Reports Will Help Clients Solve the Following Issues:

Uncertainty about the future: Our research and insights assist our clients forecast revenue compartments and growth ranges in the future. This will assist our clients in investing in or selling their assets.

Grasp market opinions:

For a strategy, it is critical to have an objective understanding of market opinions. Our research provides a clear picture of market mood. We maintain this surveillance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders from each industry’s value chain.

Recognizing the most dependable investment hubs:

Our analysis assesses market investment centres based on projected demand, returns, and profit margins. By using our market research, our clients may concentrate on the most important investment centres.

Identifying and assessing possible business partners:

Our research and insights assist our clients in identifying business partners.

