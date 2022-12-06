Industrial Rubber Market – Regional Outlook, Size, Share, Industry Trends, Market Trajectory & Analytics and Forecast to 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global industrial rubber market will witness a CAGR of 5.4% for the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is likely to reach at USD 48.21 billion by 2029.

Rubber has been utilised in the manufacture of a wide range of products for a long time. Rubber is a common term for a variety of polymers. All of these polymers are strong and lightweight, which may be stretched and then returned to their original shape when released. The first rubber was a natural rubber obtained from the sap of Central American heave plants. People still use it today, but with technological improvements, humanity invented a variety of new types of rubber by combining different chemicals with varied qualities with natural rubber. Synthetic rubber is a man-made rubber that was “inspired” by natural rubber.

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the industrial rubber market in the projected period of 2022 to 2029 is the increasing usage of rubber in the tyre manufacturing industry. Rising construction activities in emerging economies, rising demand from the automotive industry, rising usage in various applications such as hoses, sealing products, conveyor belts, and gaskets, rising household income in emerging countries, changing preferences for private cars, constant rise in tyre manufacturing companies, and lack of adequate public infrastructure all contribute to market growth.

However, strict environmental regulations and health risks associated with industrial rubber, as well as raw material price volatility, may limit the growth of the industrial rubber market during the forecast period.

Global Industrial Rubber Market Scope and Market Size

Industrial rubber market is segmented on the basis of type, product and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the industrial rubber market is segmented into synthetic rubber and natural rubber.

Based on product, the industrial rubber market is segmented into mechanical rubber good, rubber hose, rubber belt, rubber roofing and others.

Industrial rubber market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities, and niches into multiple applications. The application segment for industrial rubber market is segmented into automotive, building and construction, industrial manufacturing, polymer modification, wire and cable, electrical and electronics, and bitumen modification.

Industrial Rubber Market Country Level Analysis

The industrial rubber market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, type, product and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the industrial rubber market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the industrial rubber market and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization, rising construction activities, and growing demand of industrial rubber from various industries such as automobile and chemical. In nations like India and China, industrial rubber is in high demand for building and construction, automotive, industrial manufacturing, and other applications.

Competitive Landscape and Industrial Rubber Market Share Analysis

The industrial rubber market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to industrial rubber market.

Some of the major players operating in the industrial rubber market are LANXESS, U.S. Rubber, TSRC, Nizhnekamskneftekhim, JSR Corporation, LG Chem, Versalis S.p.A., ZEON Corporation, Ansell Ltd, Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation, Sri Trang Agro-Industry Plc., Dow, Cooper Standard, NISHIKAWA RUBBER CO., LTD., Continental AG, THAI RUBBER LATEX CORPORATION, Trinseo, Bridgestone Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, MICHELIN, Bridgestone Corporation, Freudenberg Group, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, HEXPOL AB, Gates Corporation and NOK CORPORATION, among others.

