Heat-Treated Steel Plates Market  Regional Outlook, Growth, Size, Share, Analysis Forecast To 2029

The heat-treated steel plates market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.45% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Heat-treated steel plates are basically made up of that type of steel that has resisted a scaling temperature of 500°C. They are generally used for changing the mechanical as well as physical features of steel without altering the shape of the steel and are widely used in energy and power, construction, industrial machinery, automotive and defense vehicles and shipbuilding.

The factors such as the increasing urbanization and rise in demand from end-use industries are the root cause fueling up the market growth rate. Additionally, rising demand from manufacturing and construction industries and rising demand for infrastructure such as manufacturing of bridges, dams, commercial hubs and engineering structures will also foster the market growth. However, the volatility in raw material prices are projected to impede growth of the heat-treated steel plates market.

The rising usage of heat-treated steel plates in industrial machinery, energy and power, automotive and defense vehicles, and shipbuilding are estimated to generate numerous opportunities for the market. On the flip side, the impact of economic downturn poses as a major challenge to the growth of the heat-treated steel plates market.

Global Heat-Treated Steel Plates Market Scope and Market Size

The heat-treated steel plates market is segmented on the basis of steel type, treatment, process and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.

On the basis of steel type, the heat-treated steel plates market is segmented into carbon, alloy, and stainless.

On the basis of treatment, the heat-treated steel plates market is segmented into quenching and tempering, normalizing and stress relieving.

On the basis of process, the heat-treated steel plates market is segmented into hardening and tempering, case hardening and annealing.

On the basis of application, the heat-treated steel plates market is segmented into construction, energy and industrial machinery.

Heat-Treated Steel Plates Market Country Level Analysis

The heat-treated steel plates market is analyzed and market size, volume information is provided by steel type, treatment, process and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the heat-treated steel plates market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to dominate the heat-treated steel plates market owing to the due to the presence of key industry players in the region and a higher consumer demand within the region. North America, on the other hand, will continue to however show lucrative growth within the forecast period owing to the increasing major end-user industries such as ship building, defense and automotive in countries in the region.

Market Top Key Players:@

The heat-treated steel plate market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to heat treated steel plates market.

Some of the major players operating in the heat-treated steel plates market report are ArcelorMittal, thyssenkrupp AG, POSCO, Tata Steel, Baosteel Group Hu, Outokumpu, JFE Holdings, Inc., NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION, NLMK, AM/NS India, Precision Steel Warehouse, Inc., JSW, METINVEST, Simplex Metal & Alloys., Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, SHAGANG GROUP Inc, SAIL, China Ansteel Group Corporation Limited, voestalpine AG, HYUNDAI STEEL among others.

