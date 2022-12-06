Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Market – Regional Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Rate, Emerging Technologies Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

The monochloroacetic acid (MCA) market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 4.6% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on monochloroacetic acid (MCA) market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The increase in demand for the product for various industrial applications is escalating the growth of monochloroacetic acid (MCA) market.

Monochloroacetic acid (MCA) refers to a crystalline acid that is obtained by direct chlorination of acetic acid and is used in organic synthesis. The acid is known to be a colorless crystalline compound that is produced by the chlorination of acetic acid.

The increase in demand for agrochemicals across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of monochloroacetic acid (MCA) market. The surge in demand for the product in industries such as textiles, personal care, pharmaceutical, paper, food and beverages, oil and gas, and chemical industries, and change in fashion trends accelerate the market growth. The high usage of the product in production of herbicides, fertilizers and pesticides, including CMC and TGA, and wide applications in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries further influence the market. Additionally, rapid industrialization, surge in investments and use of agrochemicals such as insecticides, pesticides, herbicides, and fungicides positively affect the monochloroacetic acid (MCA) market. Furthermore, increase in population and purchasing power parity extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

On the other hand, fluctuation in the raw material prices related to acetic acid is expected to obstruct the market growth. The concerns regarding harmful effects of MCA exposure are projected to challenge the monochloroacetic acid (MCA) market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This monochloroacetic acid (MCA) market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on monochloroacetic acid (MCA) market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Market Scope and Market Size

The monochloroacetic acid (MCA) market is segmented on the basis of product form, process, application and end user. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product form, the monochloroacetic acid (MCA) market is segmented into crystalline, liquid and flakes.

On the basis of process, the monochloroacetic acid (MCA) market is segmented into chlorination and hydrolysis.

On the basis of application, the monochloroacetic acid (MCA) market is segmented into personal care and pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, geological drillings, dyes and detergents and other.

On the basis of end user, the monochloroacetic acid (MCA) market is segmented into personal care and pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, geological drillings, dyes and detergents and other.

Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Market Country Level Analysis

The monochloroacetic acid (MCA) market is analyzed and market size, volume information is provided by country, product form, process, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the global monochloroacetic acid (MCA) market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the monochloroacetic acid (MCA) market due to the increase in demand for MCA in the formulation of CMC, agrochemicals, and surfactants within the region. Europe is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the high demand for agrochemicals in the region.

Competitive Landscape and Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) Market Share Analysis

The monochloroacetic acid (MCA) market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to monochloroacetic acid (MCA) market.

Some of the major players operating in the monochloroacetic acid (MCA) market report are AkzoNobel N.V., CABB Group GmbH, Daicel Corporation, Denak Co. Ltd, Dow, Niacet, S.R.Drugs and Intermediates Pvt. Ltd., PCC SE, Kaifeng Dongda Chemical Company, Xuchang Dongfang Chemical Co. Ltd., Shandong Minji Chemical Co. Ltd., Shiv Chem Industries, Abhishek Impex, Meridian Chem-Bond, Merck KGaA, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., Puyang Tiancheng Chemical Co., Ltd., Alfa Aesar, Anugrah In-Org(P) Limited., and Swati Chemical Industries among others.

