Global Medical Adhesive Market -Size, Share Key players, Regional Overview, Supply and Demand, Investment Analysis, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

The medical adhesive market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 7.44% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on medical adhesive market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the number of minimally invasive surgeries supporting the usage of adhesives for wound closure is escalating the growth of medical adhesive market.

Medical adhesives are known to be chemical formulations that are utilized in adhering or bonding two different types of surfaces in medical procedures. Medical adhesives have been broadly utilized in joint replacement therapies and a number of dental applications. Nevertheless, they are currently finding new applications in several medical procedures.

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the medical adhesive market in the forecast period are the rise in the in population, income level, and health awareness in the advancing countries. Furthermore, the development in the medical implants industry is further anticipated to propel the growth of the medical adhesive market. Moreover, the growing need for single-use disposable medical products is further estimated to cushion the growth of the medical adhesive market. On the other hand, the growing costs of healthcare facilities is further projected to impede the growth of the medical adhesive market in the timeline period.

In addition, the rise in the healthcare industry in developing nations and development in medical device & equipment will further provide potential opportunities for the growth of the medical adhesive market in the coming years. However, the strict regulations and lengthy approval and differences in regulations across countries might further challenge the growth of the medical adhesive market in the near future.

Competitive Landscape and Medical Adhesive Market Share Analysis

The medical adhesive market competitive landscape provides details by a competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to the medical adhesive market.

Some of the major players operating in the medical adhesive market are Ethicon US, LLC., Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, BD, Glaxosmithkline PLC, Cohera Medical, Inc., Ashland, John Wiley & Sons, Inc., Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., Chemence, Baxter, Vivostat A/S, Gem srl, Dentsply Sirona, GluStitch, H.B. Fuller Company., CryoLife, Inc, DuPont and 3M among others.

Global Medical Adhesive Market Scope and Market Size

The medical adhesive market is segmented on the basis of resin type, synthetic and semi-synthetic resin type, technology and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of resin type, the medical adhesive market is segmented into fibrin, collagenand others.

On the basis of synthetic and semi-synthetic resin type, the medical adhesive market is segmented into acrylic, cyanoacrylate, epoxy, silicone and polyurethane.

On the basis of application, the medical adhesive market is segmented into dental, medical device and equipment, internal medical applications and external medical applications.

Medical Adhesive Market Country Level Analysis

The medical adhesive market is analyzed, and market size, volume information is provided by country, resin type, synthetic and semi-synthetic resin type, technology and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the medical adhesive market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.) as a part of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the medical adhesive market due to the rise in the population which is propelling the need for better medical facilities. Furthermore, the consistent rise in the government expenditure on the healthcare sector will further boost the growth of the medical adhesive market in the region during the forecast period. North America is projected observe significant amount of growth in the medical adhesive market due to the occurrence of established pharmaceutical firms. Moreover, the extensive expenses in the medical device innovation and development is further anticipated to propel the growth of the medical adhesive market in the region in the coming years.

