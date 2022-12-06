Global Industrial Gases Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, Key players, Regional Overview, Investment Analysis and Forecast to 2029.

The industrial gases market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 5.95% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on industrial gases market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the domestic and international trade is escalating the growth of industrial gases market.

The word “industrial gases” is referred to the gaseous materials which are produced for industrial purposes. Nitrogen, oxygen, argon, carbon dioxide, acetylene, hydrogen and helium are some of the industrial gases.

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the industrial gases market in the forecast period are the rise in the urbanization and industrialization. Furthermore, the increasing application of industrial gases in several industries such as healthcare, metals and mining, and food and beverage is further anticipated to propel the growth of the industrial gases market. Moreover, the growing demand for alternate energy sources is further estimated to cushion the growth of the industrial gases market. On the other hand, the environmental regulations and safety is further projected to impede the growth of the industrial gases market in the timeline period.

By utilizing few steps or a number of steps, the process of formulating Industrial Gases Market research report is commenced with the expert advice. This industry report contains a chapter on the global Industrial Gases Market and all its linked companies with their profiles, which presents valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies.

Global Industrial Gases Market Scope and Market Size

The industrial gases market is segmented on the basis of product, distribution outlook, and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product,the industrial gases market is segmented into oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, acetylene, argon, and others.

On the basis of distribution outlook, the industrial gases market is segmented into on-site, bulk, and cylinder.

On the basis of application, the industrial gases market is segmented into healthcare, manufacturing, metallurgy and glasses, food and beverage, retail, chemicals and energy, and others.

Country Level Analysis of the Report

The industrial gases market is analysed, and market size, volume information is provided by country, product, distribution outlook, and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the industrial gases market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.) as a part of Middle East and Africa (M.E.A.), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the industrial gases market due to the rise in the need for industrial gases. Furthermore, the growth and development of the end-use industries will further boost the growth of the industrial gases market in the region during the forecast period. North America is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the industrial gases market due to the rise in the healthcare and electronic industries. Moreover, the development of the industrial sector is further anticipated to propel the growth of the industrial gases market in the region in the coming years.

Top Key Players Of the Report :

Some of the major players operating in the industrial gases market are Praxair Technology, Inc., Airgas, Air Liquide, Air Products & Chemicals, IWATANI CORPORATION, Messer Group, Linde plc, Southern Industrial Gas Sdn. Bhd., nexAir LLC, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, SIG Gases, BASF SE, Yingde Gases Group Co. Ltd., Showa Denko, Messer Group, Sinopec and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings among others.

