Core HR Software Market Size, Share, CAGR 10.21%, Application, Type, Analysis till 2022-2029|| ADP, Inc. (U.S.), Ceridian HCM, Inc. (U.S.), The Access Group (U.K.)

core HR software market was valued at USD 17.18 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 37.40 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.21% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

ADP, Inc. (U.S.), Ceridian HCM, Inc. (U.S.), The Access Group (U.K.), EmployWise (India), IBM (U.S.), Oracle (U.S.), Paychex Inc. (U.S.), Paycom. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), SumTotal Systems, LLC. (U.S.), UKG Inc. (U.S.), Workday, Inc. (U.S.), Peopleworks (U.S.). Ramco Systems. (India), Emportant. (India), TrustRadius. (U.S.), Cezanne HR Limited. (U.K.), Vibe HCM, Inc. (U.S.), TriNet Group, Inc. (U.S.) among many others.

The Core HR Software Market witnesses significant product launches and implementations of several strategic approaches, such as expansion, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches. Mature industry players invest strategically in research and development activities and foster their expansion plans

Drivers

The trend of automation

Growing awareness about the benefits of core HR software coupled with the increase in automation of HR processes is positively influencing the market growth rate. Further, rise in demand for data storage facilities and growing adoption of workforce management systems is also working in the favor of the market. This indicates that there is a growing need to automate HR department for efficient human resource management.

Growth and expansion

Growth and expansion of various end user verticals such as banking, financial services, and insurance, retail and ecommerce, healthcare and life sciences, travel and hospitality, telecom, media and entertainment and others is fostering the market growth rate. Increased focus of these industries towards improving the HR services will carve down greater opportunities.

Furthermore, factors such as rising urbanization, industrialization, mounting cloud, and mobile deployment during the forecast period are other important market drivers. Additionally, rising investment by the enterprises on integrated technologies combined with increasing usage of advanced data management systems are anticipated to drive the market’s growth rate.

Opportunities

Rising adoption of advanced technologies

Organization’s inclination toward HR analytics is a positive sign for the market. Further growing adoption of core HR by small and medium-scale enterprises in the developing economies is bolstering the market growth rate.

Software Benefits and Claims Management Payroll and Compensation Management Personnel Management Learning Management Pension Management Compliance Management Succession Planning

Services Support and Consulting Maintenance Integration Services



Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Verticals

Government

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Consumer Goods and Retail

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Telecom and Information Technology (IT)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

The countries covered in the Core HR Software Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

This research offers a comprehensive analysis of current trends, projections, and dynamics for the years, with the goal of assisting in the identification of current market opportunities.

The individual market revenue of the major countries in each area is mapped.

The research examines the Core HR Software Market circumstances on a regional and country-by-country basis.

The Core HR Software market’s major participants have been identified.

To understand the competitive environment across geographies, this study assesses the competitive landscape and conducts a value chain analysis.

An in-depth analysis of the Core HR Software market’s segmentation within the market has been offered, which is predicted to aid in the current market opportunities.

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Core HR Software Market Report

Part 03: Core HR Software Market Landscape

Part 04: Core HR Software Market Sizing

Part 05: Core HR Software Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

