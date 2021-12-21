Vivo Y33s 5G Spotted on 3C Certification Website, Tipped to Offer 18W Fast Charging

Vivo Y33s 5G has purportedly been spotted on 3C accreditation site, indicating an up and coming dispatch of the cell phone in China. According to an insider, a handset with model number V2166A was spotted on the Chinese confirmation site, which is accepted to be the forthcoming Vivo Y33s 5G. The posting doesn’t uncover any extra data about the cell phone, which could be a mid reach 5G cell phone to go with the 4G variation of Vivo Y33s which was dispatched recently. Vivo is yet to declare any insights concerning Vivo Y33s 5G.

As indicated by a screen capture of the 3C accreditation posting of Vivo Y33s 5G shared on Weibo by insider WHYLAB, first spotted by Nashville Chatter, the forthcoming cell phone could offer 18W quick charging. The posting additionally shows that the cell phone will highlight support for 5G availability. Nonetheless, the posting doesn’t uncover any extra data about the handset like battery limit, or regardless of whether it runs on a Snapdragon or MediaTek SoC. The cell phone is recorded under the model V2166A, and is relied upon to be the 5G variation of the Vivo Y33s which was dispatched in India in August.

The 4G variant of Vivo Y33s is outfitted with a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of capacity. The cell phone accompanies a 50-megapixel essential camera, a 2-megapixel full scale camera, and a 2-megapixel profundity sensor.

Vivo Y33s likewise accompanies a 16-megapixel forward looking selfie camera. The handset is outfitted with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) IPS LCD board, alongside a 5,000mAh battery which upholds 18W quick charging. The 5G variation of Vivo Y33s additionally seems to help the equivalent charging speed, as indicated by the 3C posting, yet battery limit and different details could fluctuate.