Organic Food and Beverages Market to Reach USD 430.01 billion with Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand & Revenue Forecast By 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the organic food and beverages market was valued at USD 188.35 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 430.01 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.87% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Market Analysis and Size

In the last decade, the evolution of social media has played a significant role in raising awareness about the negative effects of traditional or conventional food and the benefits of organic food and beverages. Aside from the shift in how organic foods are perceived, consumers are increasingly emphasising the social aspects of organic production, favouring small-scale agriculture in a clean environment over large farms.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product Type (Organic Food and Organic Beverages), Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialist Stores, Internet Retailing and Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Hain Celestial (U.S), Dole Food Company, Inc (U.S), Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. (U.S), General Mills Inc. (U.S), Danone (France), United Natural Foods, Inc. (U.S), GCMMF (India), THE HERSHEY COMPANY (U.S), Amy’s Kitchen, Inc. (U.S), Organic Valley (U.S), Conagra Brands, Inc. (U.S), Nestlé (Switzerland), Eden Foods (U.S), SunOpta (Canada) Opportunities Innovative packaging solution to reduce carbon foot prints

Rising consumer awareness of healthy lifestyles

The increasing use of Organic Food and Beverages as a natural ingredient in the personal care industry

Organic Food and Beverages Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing awareness about the benefits of organic food and beverages

Growing awareness of the benefits of the organic food and beverage market leads to increased market share growth. The organic food and beverage market raises the standard of living by lowering health concerns, increasing customer knowledge of health-conscious customers, avoiding pesticides, chemical fertilisers, and synthetic chemicals, and avoiding genetically modified organisms. As a result, organic food and beverages play an important role in health benefits, environmental friendliness, and animal welfare. It has nutritional advantages over a standard diet.

Growing demand for clean label products

Clean label products are in high demand because consumers are looking for plant-based proteins, and vegetarian foods are seen as healthier. Clean label products are completely natural, non-GMO, and made with real ingredients, with no additives or preservatives. The main benefit of a clean label product is that consumers can easily read the ingredients and that it is organic and free of chemicals. Companies should have good packaging design, food product transparency, and simple ingredients with functional benefits.

Opportunity

An increasing working population, rising demand for ready-to-use products, and expanding retail markets are some of the factors expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period. The growing use of organic food and beverages as a natural ingredient in the personal care industry will drive growth in the global organic food and beverages market. Rising disposable income levels, rising food and beverage expenditure, and rising consumer awareness of healthy lifestyles are also expected to drive organic food and beverage market growth.

Recent Development

Tyson Foods, an American multinational corporation and the world’s second-largest marketer and processor of chicken, beef, and pork, was acquired by General Mills Inc. in 2021. According to the company, the acquisition was made to reshape the portfolio growth, which will help the company expand its business.

Danone acquired Your Heart, a pioneer in plant-based nutrition, in February 2021. The acquisition strategy could be to expand the business by introducing new organic products to meet consumer demand and maintain dominance over other players in the same segment.

Major Competitors covered in the report are

Hain Celestial (U.S)

Dole Food Company, Inc (U.S)

Dairy Farmers of America, Inc. (U.S)

General Mills Inc. (U.S)

Danone (France)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (U.S)

GCMMF (India)

THE HERSHEY COMPANY (U.S)

Amy’s Kitchen, Inc. (U.S)

Organic Valley (U.S)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (U.S)

Nestlé (Switzerland)

Eden Foods (U.S)

SunOpta (Canada)

Important Facts about This Market Report:

This research report reveals this business overview, product overview, market share, demand and supply ratio, supply chain analysis, and import/export details

The Industry report captivates different approaches and procedures endorsed by the market key players to make crucial business decisions

This research presents some parameters such as production value, marketing strategy analysis, Distributors/Traders and effect factors are also mentioned

The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed

The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report

Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth

The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies

Global Organic Food and Beverages Market Scope

The organic food and beverages market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product type

Organic Food

Organic fruits and vegetables

Meat, fish and poultry

Dairy products

Frozen and processed food

Others

Organic beverages

Alcoholic beverages

Wine

Beer

Whiskey

Cider

Others

Non-alcoholic beverages

Fruit and vegetable juices

Dairy beverages

Coffee

Tea

Others

Distribution channel

Supermarket/ hypermarket

Convenience stores

Specialist stores

Internet retailing

Others

Organic Food and Beverages Market Country Level Analysis

The organic food and beverages market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the organic food and beverages market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific currently dominates the organic food and beverages market and will continue to do so during the forecast period due to rising urbanisation, westernisation, growth and expansion of the organic food and beverages industry, changing lifestyle, and rising personal disposable income. Rising public awareness of the health benefits of organic food and beverages will create lucrative and remunerative market growth opportunities.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

