Xylose Market Is Expected to Grasp the Value of USD 2,738.21 million by 2029 : Upcoming Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Prominent Players and Revenue Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the xylose market which was growing at a value of 1,797.80 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 2,738.21 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Market Analysis and Size

In recent years, a paradigm shift in consumer preference for healthier and natural products has significantly fuelled the traction for xylose, particularly in the thriving food and beverage industry. The booming food and beverage industry and rising consumer health consciousness have boosted sales of natural food ingredients like plant-derived xylose. This indicates a subtle boom in the growth of the xylose market, in which companies are exploring product applications in broader industries to gain a stronger hold.

Xylose is a pentose sugar with the chemical formula C5H10O5. Xylose is a by-product of xylene, which is the main component of hemicellulose found in all birch and reed floras. The industrial xylose production is maturing gradually. It is the source of xylitol and is used as a food sweetener in a variety of food products such as chocolates, biscuits, candies, cakes, fruit juices, and flavoured milk.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product Type (L-Xylose, D-Xylose, DL-Xylose), Application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics/ Personal Care, Animal Feed, Pharmaceutical, Biofuel Industry and Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered ADM (U.S.), Cargill Incorporated (U.S.), Roquette Freres (France), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Tereos Starch & Sweeteners (Brazil), Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pte Ltd (Singapore), Gulshan Polyols Ltd. (India), Merck GmbH (Germany), SPI Pharma, Inc. (U.K.), Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd. (India), Dow (U.S.), Dupont Inc. (U.S.), Gujrat Ambuja Exports Ltd. (India), Jeecon Foods Pvt Ltd. (India) Opportunities Sugar price and supply fluctuations, as well as growing demand for xylose in the food and beverage industries

People take xylose as a dietary supplement

The increasing use of organic food and beverages as a natural ingredient in the personal care industry

Xylose Market Dynamics

Drivers

The growing prevalence of diabetes around the world

The rising prevalence of type 2 diabetes has resulted in a significant shift in consumer preference for diabetic sweeteners over conventional sugar, opening up new opportunities for market participants. Diabetic sweeteners such as xylose aid in the maintenance of a low glycaemic index and cholesterol levels, as well as the prevention of heart disease. While white sugar can raise insulin levels in the body, xylitol, a xylose derivative, has gained popularity as a crystalline aldose sugar that does not have the same effect and is widely used as a tea and coffee sweetener.

The growing use of xylose in food industry especially in the confectionary sector

Due to its textural, moisture-stabilizing, and non-carcinogenic properties, the product’s increasing use in chocolates and confectionary products is expected to boost market demand. Xylose is chemically relatively inert and a stable chemical, which leads to high demand for the product because it is simple to incorporate into other food products without interfering with the recipe. Xylose has a wide range of applications due to its unique and useful texture-enhancing properties, including the production of cosmetics.

Opportunity

Sugar price and supply fluctuations and growing demand for xylose in the food and beverage industries present an opportunity for the xylose market. People take xylose as a dietary supplement. It has a number of nutritional benefits, which are propelling the xylose market forward. Due to the increased awareness, organic or natural-based cosmetic and hygiene products are in high demand. It is also widely used in the production of oral and dental care products.

Top Key players in Global Xylose Market Report:

ADM (U.S.)

Cargill Incorporated (U.S.)

Roquette Freres (France)

Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.)

Tereos Starch & Sweeteners (Brazil)

Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pte Ltd (Singapore)

Gulshan Polyols Ltd. (India)

Merck GmbH (Germany)

SPI Pharma, Inc. (U.K.)

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd. (India)

Dow (U.S.)

Dupont Inc. (U.S.)

Gujrat Ambuja Exports Ltd. (India)

Jeecon Foods Pvt Ltd. (India)

Recent development

Archer Daniels Midland Company, a global leader in nutrition and agricultural origination and processing, announced today the completion of its acquisition of Sojaprotein, a leading European provider of non-GMO soy ingredients based in Chicago, in 2021.

Cargill, a US-based food processor, plans to acquire the bio-industrial business of Croda, a British specialty chemical maker, for approximately USD 1 billion in 2021 to continue its push into biobased chemicals in Europe, Asia, and the Netherlands.

Ingredion signed a strategic distribution agreement with Batory Foods in 2020. The agreement calls for Ingredion’s distributor to have a presence in Southern California to assist food and beverage manufacturers in obtaining the ingredients they need to produce and market their products.

Global Xylose Market Scope

The xylose market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product type

L-Xylose

D-Xylose

DL-Xylose

Application

Food

Beverage

Animal feed

Biofuel Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Others

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market development pace of the Xylose market?

What are the key factors driving the Global Xylose market?

Who are the key manufacturers in the market space?

What are the market openings, market hazard and market outline of the market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Xylose market?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of Xylose market?

What are the Xylose market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Xylose industries?

What are deals, income, and value examination by types and utilizations of the market?

What are deals, income, and value examination by areas of enterprises?

