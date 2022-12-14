Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 3.7% during the Forecast till 2029

A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research’s database of 350 pages, titled as “Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market” with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. To make the business successful, adopting such Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market research report is one the vital keys. Market research study finds out the general market conditions while working on this report. It also figures out the probable market for a new product to be launched, assesses client company’s market share and possible sales volume. Moreover, it recognizes the types of consumers, their response and views about the products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product. The persuasive Middle East and Africa Paper Bags report also estimates the most appropriate method for the distribution of certain product.

Market Synopsis:-

Paper bags are manufactured from wood pulp that easily decomposes, does not release any toxic gasses in the soil, and has no impact on animal and groundwater levels, maintaining nature’s stability. Paper bags are high in demand due to some considerable properties of paper bags, as paper bags are re-usable, recyclable, biodegradable, and, most importantly, help reduce plastic waste. The manufacturing of paper bags is cost-efficient, and the process is easy compared to other packaging solutions. Paper bags are in more demand in retail than shopping bags as multi-wall paper bags with the twisted handle on the upper side provide strength to carry consumer goods.

Increasing preference for eco-friendly, biodegradable, and sustainable packaging and increasing initiatives taken by governmental bodies to ban single-use plastic and promote other alternatives such as paper bags will propel the market’s growth. However, the low availability of raw materials (wood pulp) may hamper the market’s growth.

Increasing awareness of the social issues and rising usage of bio-degradable products may create immense opportunities for the growth of the market, but maintaining the standard quality of paper bags can create a big challenge for the paper bags manufacturer in the near future,

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Middle East and Africa paper bags market is expected to reach the value of USD 362.70 million by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. “Food & Beverages” accounts for the most prominent end-user segment in the respective market owing to the rise in the demand for paper bags for homecare settings. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Competitive Landscape

The report encourages high end commercialization and profit steering possibilities, also considering market dimensions and volatility of market size.

To ensure thoroughly impeccable investor participation and noteworthy growth prospects, this section of the report also dwells over accurately decoding the competitive landscape with astute high-end identification of frontline players, complete with an in-depth analytical study of their business choices and investment discretion.

Details pertaining to portfolio advances, regional footprint and other relevant market details have been well gauged in this report to ensure smooth ride and optimistic business returns despite several odds and unprecedented challenges.

Key Players Operating in the Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market Are: Mondi, International Paper, Shuaiba Industrial Company (K.P.S.C), Papyrus Paper Products LTD, middleeastdisposable, Lanpack, Gulf East Paper And Plastic Industries LLC, Hotpack Packaging Industries LLC, CLASSYPAC MIDDLE EAST, Packteck, RETQA PAPER BAGS, Kiki Bags, Golden Pack for Packaging Industries, Green Age Partners and Huhtamaki

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Pricing in USD, Volume in Million Units Segments Covered By Product (Flat Paper Bags, Multi-Wall Paper Sacks, Open Mouth, Pasted Valve, Lock Paper Bag, Self-Opening-Style (SOS) Bags, Stand Up Pouch, and Others), Usage (Single-Use, and Re-Usable), Capacity (Less Than 1 Kg, 1kg-5 Kg, 5kg-10 Kg, More Than 10 Kg), Size (Small Size, Medium Size, Large Size, and Extra Large Size, Others), Sealing & Handling (Heat Seal, Hand Length Handle, Ziplock, Twisted Handle, Flat Handle, and Others), Shape (Rectangle, Square, Circular and Others), Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, and Others), End-User (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Cosmetic Products, Agriculture, Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals and Others) Countries Covered South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Iran, Ethiopia, Kuwait, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa Market Players Covered Mondi, International Paper, Shuaiba Industrial Company (K.P.S.C), Papyrus Paper Products LTD, middleeastdisposable, Lanpack, Gulf East Paper And Plastic Industries LLC, Hotpack Packaging Industries LLC, CLASSYPAC MIDDLE EAST, Packteck, RETQA PAPER BAGS, Kiki Bags, Golden Pack for Packaging Industries, Green Age Partners and Huhtamaki, among others

Market Definition

Paper bags are made from wood pulp from trees, renewable, recyclable, and biodegradable. Kraft paper and initiation kraft paper are the most common papers used in manufacturing paper bags. Paper bags are commonly used as shopping bags, packaging, and sacks. Paper bags have also come in the multi-walls, which provide strength to store and transport food and beverage, animal feed products, and other products. The load paper bags also have twisted or flat handles for handling goods. Paper bags are highly used in the retail sector for carrying shopping items.

Regulatory Framework

According to packaging law for regulation of food contact materials in the Middle East and Africa Member States.

The regulation of food contact materials in the Member States of the Cooperation Council for the Arab states of the gulf – also known as the Gulf Cooperation Council and hereafter referred to as the GCC – is characterized by consensus-based standards established by the GCC Standardization Organization (GSO). The GSO standards set forth conditions and specific compositional requirements for various food contact materials. In large part, the requirements of these standards mirror the European Union’s (EU) regulations on food contact materials. Following a global trend, several GCC member states have recently imposed new restrictions on plastic bags and other single-use plastic articles, impacting plastic food contact materials.

Market Dynamics of the Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market Include:

Drivers/Opportunities

Increasing preference for eco-friendly and biodegradable packaging

Eco-friendly products are not harmful to the environment, are made from all-natural ingredients, and are easily recyclable, compostable, or biodegradable. A rising number of environment-conscious consumers opt for sustainable products such as paper bags which are eco-friendly and easily degradable. The demand for lightweight and easily transportable paper bags is expected to increase in cosmetics, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, construction, and other industries. The awareness regarding the harmful impact of plastic on the environment urges customers to opt for eco-friendly and biodegradable options such as paper bags. Paper bags are widely used in packaging several products such as food & beverages, textiles, cement, electronics, personal belongings, and others. Thus, the high demand for paper bags in the packaging industry will fuel the market’s growth. The rising awareness of using sustainable packaging options encourages customers in the Middle East and African countries to use paper bags.

Rise in awareness of the benefits of paper bags through the campaign

The increase of environmental-conscious people in the Middle East and African countries opt for sustainable packaging options and spread awareness. Plastic poses a serious threat to human health as well as the environment. Hence, the adoption of paper products in various industries such as food & beverages, construction, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others in the Middle East and African countries is increasing. The growing demand for sustainable, recyclable, re-usable, compostable, bio-degradable packaging products such as paper bags, coupled with rising awareness through various campaigns promoting paper bags and spreading awareness regarding the harmful effect of plastics, may propel the growth of the market.

Surging demand for sustainable paper bag packaging in the E-commerce sector

Several companies opt for paper bag packaging for delivering goods as paper bags are sustainable and lightweight, making them easy for transportation. The demand for paper bag packaging is increasing in the e-commerce sector as more buyers purchase online and existing retailers continue to grow in size. The number of packages they purchase increases as well. Online retail has opened the doors for home-based businesses, artisans, and entrepreneurs to have the ability to sell their goods globally from their home, studio, or small workspace.

Increasing awareness of social issues and rising usage of bio-degradable products

Several types of packaging are used in different applications, resulting in waste that is very harmful to the environment. Plastic packaging is used for food and beverage, cosmetics, and consumer goods that produce non-biodegradable as decomposing of the plastic packaging waste releases toxic gases in the soil, which is dangerous for animals and groundwater. So steps have been taken to ban plastic bag packaging as it is harmful to the environment.

Restraints/Challenges

Low availability of raw material

Availability of the proper quality and quantity is a concern for the production of paper bags in all the regions. Paper bags are made from the paper used in several applications and have more demand due to the low-cost product. The raw material used in the production of paper bags is wood pulp taken from the tree woods and goes through several processes. Paper is made of different qualities and is further used to make shopping bags of different sizes.

Landfills due to used paper bags

Paper bags are used in several applications, such as food, cosmetics, and healthcare, among others. Thus, demand for paper bags has increased in the Middle East and Africa region. Paper bags are of two types such as single-use and re-usable. As the demand for single-use rises, the paper waste results in landfills leading to increased paper wasteland fill. This negatively impacts the surroundings as paper takes time to decompose. Recycling paper bags also includes the cost that manufacturers do not want to spend, resulting in the elevation quantity of landfills of the used paper bags.

Recent Developments

In March 2021, Mondi partnered with Tesco to create recycled paper bags for the retailers. The vision of this partnership is to purchase the retailer’s warehouse corrugated waste to create recycled paper shopping bags

In June 2021, Hotpack Packaging Industries LLC opened Eco Store, an online retail destination for eco-friendly food packaging products in the UAE

Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market Scope

Middle East and Africa paper bags market is segmented based on product, usage, capacity, size, sealing & handling, shape, distribution channel, and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product

Flat Paper Bags

Multi-Wall Paper Sacks

Open Mouth

Pasted Valve

Lock Paper Bags

Self-Opening-Style (SOS) Bags

Stand Up Pouch

Others

Usage

Single-Use

Re-Usable

Capacity

Less Than 1 KG

1 KG-5 KG

5 KG-10 KG

More Than 10 KG

Size

Small Size

Medium Size

Large Size

Extra Large Size

Others

Sealing & Handling

Heat Seal

Hand Length Handle

Ziplock

Twisted Handle

Flat Handle

Others

Shape

Rectangle

Square

Circular

Others

Distribution Channel

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

E-Commerce

Others

End-User

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Cosmetic Products

Agriculture

Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Others

Country Level Analysis:- Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market

The countries covered in the Middle East and Africa Paper Bags market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The Middle East and Africa Paper Bags market is analyzed, and market size, volume information is provided by country, product type, packaging, and distribution channel as referenced above.

United Arab Emirates is expected to dominate the Middle East and Africa paper bags market because of the increasing preference for eco-friendly, biodegradable, and sustainable packaging. The United Arab Emirates is followed by Saudi Arabia and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to increasing initiatives taken by governmental bodies to ban single-use plastic. Saudi Arabia is followed by South Africa and is expected to grow significantly owing to increasing awareness of the social issues and rising usage of bio-degradable products.

DBMR team is focused on understanding client’s business and their needs so that the finest Middle East and Africa Paper Bags market research report is delivered to the client for a potential growth and success. All the parameters are systematically studied by the experts for offering the best solution to the clients. Request an analyst call or drop down an enquiry to get detailed market report. This industry report is very helpful for both established business and emerging market player in the industry as it provides profound market insights. The superior Middle East and Africa Paper Bags market document endows with the plentiful insights and business solutions that will help attain the new horizons of success.

Key Benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the Middle East and Africa Paper Bags industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the Middle East and Africa Paper Bags market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the Middle East and Africa Paper Bags market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed Middle East and Africa Paper Bags market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Table of Content: Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market Research Report

Chapter 1: Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Economic Impact on Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market

Chapter 3: Market Size Competition by Industry Producers

Chapter 4: Productions, Revenue (Value), according to Regions

Chapter 5: Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import, geographically

Chapter 6: Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend, Product Type

Chapter 7: Market Analysis, on the basis of Application

Chapter 8: Market Industry Value Chain

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Economic Indicators, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Middle East and Africa Paper Bags Market Forecast Period

Chapter 14: Future of the Market

Chapter 15: Appendix

