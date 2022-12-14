Middle East and Africa Deodorant Market is Expected to Exhibit a Healthy CAGR of 6.00% for the Forecast Period of 2022 to 2029

‘Middle East and Africa Deodorant Market’ the new research report adds in Data Bridge Market Research’s reports database. This Research Report spread across 329 Page, 53 No of Tables, And 244 No of Figures with summarizing Top companies, with tables and figures. The Middle East and Africa Deodorant market research report presents a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all the major regions across the world. By keeping in mind the end user’s point of view, a team of researchers, forecasters, analysts and industry expert’s work in-depth to formulate this Middle East and Africa Deodorant market research report. The research and analysis carried out in this Middle East and Africa Deodorant report assists clients to forecast investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product. To turn complex market insights into simpler version, well established tools and techniques are used for generation of Middle East and Africa Deodorant report.

The Middle East and Africa Deodorant Market was valued at USD 959.01 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,528.52 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behavior. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Market Analysis and Size

With the surge in female employment participation, there has been tremendous development in the demand for personal grooming products. Furthermore, manufacturers’ active promotional operations across various social media platforms will considerably aid the market’s expansion. As a result, the market is expected to increase substantially throughout the anticipated period.

A deodorant is a chemical that is applied to the body to prevent or hide odour caused by bacterial breakdown of perspiration in the armpits, groyne, and foot, as well as vaginal secretions in some situations. They are highly used by men and women. They’re usually based on alcohol. When we use them, they make our skin acidic, which makes germs less attracted to it. Moreover, they are getting popular amongst the millennial population, resulting in high utilization.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered By Product Type (Spray, Creams, Roll-On, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Online Retail, Others), Packaging Material (Metal, Plastic, Others), End User (Men, Women, Others) Countries Covered U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Players Covered Unilever (UK), Procter & Gamble (U.S.), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), L’Oréal (France), Beiersdorf (Germany), group.loccitane (France), AVON PRODUCTS (UK), Elsa’s Skincare (U.S.), SPEICK Natural Cosmetics (Germany), Weleda (Switzerland), Laverana GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), EO Products (U.S.), Indus Valley (India), Lavanila (U.S.), Sebapharma GmbH & CO. KG (Germany), Calvin Klein (U.S.), Burberry plc (UK), REVLON (U.S.), Dior (France) and Giorgio Armani S.p.A (Italy) Market Opportunities Rising consumer awareness regarding the content of the product

Rising number of marketing and promotional activities through social media further

Innovation in new formats and fragrance

Deodorant Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers:

High Requirement of Deodorants amongst Population

Increasing usage of non-aerosol deodorants and demographic factors, rising working population spending an ample amount of time outdoor is demanding deodorants to keep their body fresh, which is amongst the major factors that are projected to create outstanding demand for the deodorant services during the forecasted period.

The rising popularity of stick and organic product will further propel the growth rate of deodorant market. Additionally, the increasing demand for personal grooming products and the rise in female workforce participation will also drive market value growth over forecasted timeframe. Furthermore, the aggressive promotional activities by the manufacturers through various social media platforms coupled with the proliferation of e-commerce retail channels also boosts the overall ‘market’s growth.

Opportunities

Innovations and Awareness

Furthermore, the innovation in new formats and fragrance such as the development of natural and aluminum-free deodorants along with rising number of marketing and promotional activities through social media further extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the rising consumer awareness regarding the content of the product will further expand the future growth of the deodorant market.

Restraints/Challenges

Adverse Effects of Deodorant

Deodorants contain a variety of ingredients that can induce allergic reactions, such as aluminum compounds, cyclomethicone, and others, which will likely function as a market limitation factor for deodorant growth in the forecasted term. This factor will create hindrances for the growth of the deodorant market.

High Costs

Furthermore, the product’s high price is expected to put a dent in the market’s growth among price-conscious consumers, limiting the deodorant market’s expansion. This factor is anticipated to challenge the deodorant market growth rate.

Availability Of Counterfeit Products

The availability of counterfeit products is expected to hamper the growth of the deodorant market during the forecast period.

This deodorant market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the deodorant market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Top Key players in Middle East and Africa Deodorant Market Report:

Unilever (UK)

Procter & Gamble (U.S.)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

L’Oréal (France)

Beiersdorf (Germany)

group.loccitane (France)

AVON PRODUCTS (UK)

Elsa’s Skincare (U.S.)

SPEICK Natural Cosmetics (Germany)

Weleda (Switzerland)

Laverana GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

EO Products (U.S.)

Indus Valley (India)

Lavanila (U.S.)

Sebapharma GmbH & CO. KG (Germany)

Calvin Klein (U.S.)

Burberry plc (UK)

REVLON (U.S.)

Dior (France)

Giorgio Armani S.p.A (Italy)

Middle East and Africa Deodorant Market Scope

The deodorant market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, packaging material and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

Spray

Creams

Roll-On

Others

Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Online Retail

Others

Packaging Material

Metal

Plastic

Others

End User

Men

Women

Others

The deodorant market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, distribution channel, packaging material and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the deodorant market report are Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market development pace of the Middle East and Africa Deodorant market?

What are the key factors driving the Middle East and Africa Deodorant market?

Who are the key manufacturers in the market space?

What are the market openings, market hazard and market outline of the market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Middle East and Africa Deodorant market?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of Middle East and Africa Deodorant market?

What are the Middle East and Africa Deodorant market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Middle East and Africa Deodorant industries?

What are deals, income, and value examination by types and utilizations of the market?

What are deals, income, and value examination by areas of enterprises?

