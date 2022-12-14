Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market is Expected to Exhibit a Healthy CAGR of 8.1% for the Forecast Period of 2022 to 2029

A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research’s database of 350 pages, titled as “Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market” with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. To make the business successful, adopting such Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market research report is one the vital keys. Market research study finds out the general market conditions while working on this report. It also figures out the probable market for a new product to be launched, assesses client company’s market share and possible sales volume. Moreover, it recognizes the types of consumers, their response and views about the products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product. The persuasive Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing report also estimates the most appropriate method for the distribution of certain product.

Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing marketing report provides specific and up to date information about the consumers demands, their preferences, and ideas about the product and their varying likings about particular product. This helps to plan about the advertising and sales promotion strategy more successfully and also helps in taking sound decisions. The report represents a quality of market research data that has been accomplished with transparent research studies. With the proper and throughout utilization of excellent industry experience, talent solutions, industry insight and latest tools and technology, the report has been generated.

Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the complete structure of the [email protected] https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-food-allergens-and-intolerance-testing-market

Market Synopsis:-

Food safety and quality are major concerns for food manufacturing and the retail and hospitality industry. It has an impact on productivity. Food allergies are increasing globally, including the number of allergens, the sensitization rate, and the prevalence rate. To protect food-allergic individuals in the community, food allergies need to be appropriately managed, tested in processed foods and properly labeled on them. The presence of allergen testing has recently increased, and testing laboratories can help detect these allergens. The most important function of the food allergen laboratories is to test foods for the presence of allergens such as soy, dairy, peanut, and tree nut, among others.

The demand for food testing is increasing, for which manufacturers are involved in the new product launches, promotions, awards, certification, and event participation in the market. These decisions are ultimately enhancing the growth of the market.

Global food allergens and intolerance testing market report provides details of market share, new developments, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an analyst brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal. Strategic initiatives such as collaboration, agreement, and signing of sales agreements to invent and innovate pharmacological treatments are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Global food allergens and intolerance testing market is supportive and aims to reduce the progression of the disease. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that global food allergens and intolerance testing market will grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Competitive Landscape

The report encourages high end commercialization and profit steering possibilities, also considering market dimensions and volatility of market size.

To ensure thoroughly impeccable investor participation and noteworthy growth prospects, this section of the report also dwells over accurately decoding the competitive landscape with astute high-end identification of frontline players, complete with an in-depth analytical study of their business choices and investment discretion.

Details pertaining to portfolio advances, regional footprint and other relevant market details have been well gauged in this report to ensure smooth ride and optimistic business returns despite several odds and unprecedented challenges.

Key Players Operating in the Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market Are: GS SA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., NEOGEN Corporation, ALS Limited, Mérieux NutriSciences, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, TÜV SÜD, Bureau Veritas, Symbio Laboratories, R J Hill Laboratories Limited, NSF International, Healthy Stuff Online Limited, QIMA, IFP INSTITUT FÜR PRODUKTQUALITÄT GMBH, ADPEN LABORATORIES, INC., AsureQuality, Microbac Laboratories, Inc, Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, FOOD SAFETY NET SERVICES, PCAS Labs, Element Materials Technology, OMIC USA

Get Full 350 Pages PDF Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-food-allergens-and-intolerance-testing-market

Major Segments:

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Pricing in USD Segments Covered By Testing Type (Allergen Testing, Intolerance Testing), Method (In-Vitro, In-Vivo), End User (Allergen Testing End User, Intolerance Testing End User) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Belgium, Denmark, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific , Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Rest of Middle East & Africa Market Players Covered SGS SA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., NEOGEN Corporation, ALS Limited, Mérieux NutriSciences, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, TÜV SÜD, Bureau Veritas, Symbio Laboratories, R J Hill Laboratories Limited, NSF International, Healthy Stuff Online Limited, QIMA, IFP INSTITUT FÜR PRODUKTQUALITÄT GMBH, ADPEN LABORATORIES, INC., AsureQuality, Microbac Laboratories, Inc, Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, FOOD SAFETY NET SERVICES, PCAS Labs, Element Materials Technology, OMIC USA Inc., among others.

Market Definition

Food allergy is an immune system reaction that occurs soon after eating a certain food. Even a tiny amount of the allergy-causing food can trigger signs and symptoms such as digestive problems, hives or swollen airways. In some people, a food allergy can cause severe symptoms or even a life-threatening reaction known as anaphylaxis. A food intolerance, on the other hand, occurs when a person has difficulty digesting a particular food. This can lead to symptoms such as intestinal gas, abdominal pain or diarrhea. Food allergen and intolerance testing is the scientific analysis of food and food contents for the detection of allergens. It is done to provide information about the various allergic components of food, including the structure, composition, and physicochemical properties of the food. Food product testing can be done using several highly advanced methods for providing accurate information about the nutritional value and safety of the food.

Food testing and analysis are essential for food safety to ensure that the food is safe to consume. This includes nourishing the network of food testing laboratories, assuring the quality of food testing, investing in human resources and carrying out surveillance activities, and educating consumers.

Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing prevalence of food allergies and intolerance

According to the World Health Organization, allergies affect up to 40 percent of the world’s population, and the proportion of sufferers in big cities and industrialized countries is rising. They can cause chronic illness and, in the case of some food allergies, can be fatal. Food allergy has emerged as a serious public health concern. The prevalence of food allergies is estimated to be around 2-4% in adults and 6-8% in children. In Western countries, challenge-diagnosed food allergy has been reported to be as high as 10%, with the greatest prevalence noted among younger children. There is also growing evidence of increasing prevalence in developing countries, with rates of challenge-diagnosed food allergy in China and Africa reported to be similar to that in Western countries. An interesting observation is that children of East Asian or African descent born in a Western environment are at higher risk of food allergy compared to Caucasian children; this intriguing finding emphasizes the importance of genome-environment interactions and forecasts future increases in food allergy in Asia and Africa as economic growth continues in these regions. While cow’s milk and egg allergy are two of the most common food allergies in most countries, diverse patterns of food allergy can be observed in individual geographic regions determined by each country’s feeding patterns. Moreover, with the adverse non-toxic reactions (hypersensitivity), the prevalence rate of food allergies is mounting exponentially. The rising number of food allergy cases has prompted public health authorities around the world to take significant measures to curb the allergies’ reactions and their consequences.

A variety of foods susceptible to allergens creates a need for testing

Right from baby foods to bakery & confectionery, dairy, beverage, convenience goods, and meat products, all are susceptible to cause allergies, which is creating a large food allergen testing marketplace. Furthermore, due to the poor quality of animal feed, there is always a possibility of meat causing allergies in humans. Even though the food and beverages industry is observing an increase in demand for animal feed additives that are capable of improving the quality of feed, the food intolerance testing market yet holds importance in ameliorating allergies caused by meat.

Although more than 170 foods have been identified as causing food allergies in sensitive consumers, the USDA and the FDA have identified eight major allergenic foods, based on the 2004 FALCPA (the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act).

Opportunity

Food allergen testing in emerging markets

According to the World Allergy Organization (WAO), anaphylaxis in emergency rooms ranged from 222, 300-350, and 3,000 episodes on an annual basis in Hungary, Japan, and China respectively. Furthermore, the organization estimates the prevalence rate of anaphylaxis to be 2%, 0.1%, and 0.6-1% of the population in the U.S., Korea, and Australia. The Food Drugs Administration (FDA) has made food safety an imperative aspect of the food industry, which is acting as a driving factor for the market. Furthermore, there has been a discernible increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies since the 1990s, which is further making the food allergens testing market an important segment in countries such as Europe, the U.S., and others.

Restraints/Challenges

Many obstacles hinder the proper diagnosis of food allergies (FA) in the developing world since there is evidence that knowledge about food Allergies by parents and healthcare workers is insufficient, and in vitro diagnostic tests are not easily accessed. Early diagnosis of FA is important for prognosis and proper nutritional management. However, even in developed countries, a 4-month diagnostic lag is reported especially in infants with less severe manifestations of non-IgE mediated milk allergy.144 This situation is probably worse in developing countries; Aguilar-Jasso et al. found a 38-month delay in the diagnosis of FA in North-Western Mexico.

Lack of food control infrastructure & resources in developing countries and technical difficulties during sampling, testing, and protein identification are expected to obstruct the market growth. The Middle East and African countries and other low-income countries currently remain restricted because of low awareness about food allergens and intolerance testing. Lack of government initiative, poor economy, and above all lack of awareness among individuals regarding allergies related to food are going to hinder the market

However, every country is bounded by the guidelines regulated by different authorities which are expected to act as a challenge to the growth of the global food allergens and intolerance testing market.

Check Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-food-allergens-and-intolerance-testing-market

Recent Developments

In December 2020, Eurofins Scientific launched the SENSI Strip Allergen product range to detect food allergens in packaged food products. This new product launch helped the company in enhancing its product portfolio.

In October 2020, NEOGEN Corporation launched a new food extraction method to expand the capabilities of Reveal 3-D food allergen tests for direct testing of food products. The new Reveal 3-D product allows the rapid screening of food and ingredients samples. The buffer is available for egg, coconut, hazelnut, soy, peanut, and almond tests. This new product launch helped the company expand its food safety product portfolio.

Country Level Analysis:- Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market

The countries covered in the Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing market is analyzed, and market size, volume information is provided by country, product type, packaging, and distribution channel as referenced above.

In Europe, the U.K. is expected to dominate the market due to the strict regulatory bodies governing allergen testing and labelling. The U.S. is expected to dominate the North American market due to the large number of major market players. China is expected to dominate the Asia-Pacific market due to the increased trend of processed food consumption.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-food-allergens-and-intolerance-testing-market

Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market Segmenation

Global food allergens and intolerance testing market is categorized into three notable segments which are based on testing type, method, and end user . The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Allergen Type

Allergen testing

Intolerance testing

Method

In-vitro

In-vivo

End User

Allergen Testing End User

Intolerance Testing End User

DBMR team is focused on understanding client’s business and their needs so that the finest Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing market research report is delivered to the client for a potential growth and success. All the parameters are systematically studied by the experts for offering the best solution to the clients. Request an analyst call or drop down an enquiry to get detailed market report. This industry report is very helpful for both established business and emerging market player in the industry as it provides profound market insights. The superior Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing market document endows with the plentiful insights and business solutions that will help attain the new horizons of success.

Key Benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Table of Content: Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market Research Report

Chapter 1: Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market

Chapter 3: Global Market Size Competition by Industry Producers

Chapter 4: Global Productions, Revenue (Value), according to Regions

Chapter 5: Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import, geographically

Chapter 6: Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend, Product Type

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis, on the basis of Application

Chapter 8: Market Industry Value Chain

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Economic Indicators, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Food Allergens and Intolerance Testing Market Forecast Period

Chapter 14: Future of the Market

Chapter 15: Appendix

Browse Related Reports:-

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-frozen-novelty-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-commercial-balsamic-vinegar-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-nuts-allergen-testing-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-unsweetened-almond-milk-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-sweet-dark-chocolate-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-yogurt-powder-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-dairy-protein-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-food-humectants-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-milk-powder-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-lyophilized-powder-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-steel-drums-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-lubricant-packaging-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-pizza-box-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-vegan-cosmetics-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-commercial-cleaning-equipment-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-commercial-cleaning-equipment-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-commercial-cleaning-equipment-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-commercial-cleaning-equipment-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-commercial-cleaning-equipment-market

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-aseptic-processing-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:- [email protected]