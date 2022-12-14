Plant Based Protein Market Value is Expected USD 6,758.64 million by 2028 ; Says Data Bridge Market Research

‘Global Plant Based Protein Market’ the new research report adds in Data Bridge Market Research’s reports database. This Research Report spread across 329 Page, 53 No of Tables, And 244 No of Figures with summarizing Top companies, with tables and figures. The Plant Based Protein market research report presents a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all the major regions across the world. By keeping in mind the end user’s point of view, a team of researchers, forecasters, analysts and industry expert’s work in-depth to formulate this Plant Based Protein market research report. The research and analysis carried out in this Plant Based Protein report assists clients to forecast investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product. To turn complex market insights into simpler version, well established tools and techniques are used for generation of Plant Based Protein report.

Global plant based protein market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 6,758.64 million by 2028. Increasing demand of plant based proteins in food and beverages industry is a major driver for the plant based protein market. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Proteins are the essential nutrient required by the human body. They help in making enzymes, hormones and other body chemicals. It is the important building block of cartilage, bones, muscles, blood and skin. Plant based proteins are manufactured using plant based sources such as soy, pea, wheat among others and are further processed to make a final product. It is also considered as a substitute for animal sourced proteins. They have extensive applications in food & beverages industry and animal feed industry. These plant based proteins comes in various forms and they are used as a meat replacer in several food applications. The plant based proteins are used in beverages to add extra nutritional benefits of plant-based proteins such as chick peas, and pea protein among others. These proteins are used in various food products because of their nutritional content. Thus, various health conscious people are turning towards the plant based proteins.

The factors driving the growth of the plant based protein market are increase in number of health conscious consumers, rise in population with lactose intolerant consumers, increase in awareness about the benefits of plant based proteins, investments & collaborations in the plant based proteins business and the growing usage of plant based proteins in various applications.

Top Key players in Global Plant Based Protein Market Report: DSM, Sotexpro, Batory Foods, Glanbia Plc, AGT Food and Ingredients, Axiom Foods, Inc, Prolupin GmbH, Yantai Shuangta Food co. LTD, ADM, Wilmar International Ltd, COSCURA, Emsland Group, Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères, ET CHEM, The Green Labs LLC, and Shandong Jianyuan group

In June 2020, Roquette Frères and la Prairie collaborated with Canada’s Protein Industries for joint R&D project which will help Canada’s plant protein ecosystem to advance. This will help company to lead and expand its research and development, skills development and the capacity for the value-chain by boosting technical compatibility of collaborative research organizations and working on new plant proteins product development

Global Plant Based Protein Market Scope and Market Size

Global plant based protein market is segmented into seven notable segments based on source, protein concentration, level of hydrolisation, form, nature, function and application.

On the basis of source, the plant based protein market is segmented into soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein, canola protein, potato protein, rice protein, corn protein, oat protein, flaxseeds protein, hemp protein, quinoa protein, chia protein and others. In 2021, soy protein segment is expected to dominate the market due to higher content of protein in the soy as compared to others. Hence soy proteins are majorly used for proteins sources in various food industries.

On the basis of protein concentration, the plant based protein market is segmented into concentrate, isolate and hydrolysate. In 2021, isolate segment is expected to dominate the market in the plant based protein market as isolate is considered as the purest form of protein having higher protein content.

On the basis of level of hydrolisation, the plant based protein market is segmented into intact, mildly hydrolized, strongly hydrolized. In 2021, mildly hydrolized segment is expected to dominate the market in due to its wide applications and usage in the food and beverage industry.

On the basis of form, the plant based protein market is segmented into dry and liquid. In 2021, dry segment is expected to dominate the market as it is easy to carry and transport with longer shelf life and.

On the basis of nature, the plant based protein market is segmented into organic and conventional. In 2021, conventional segment is expected to dominate the market due to easily availability of raw material for conventional products.

On the basis of function, the plant based protein market is segmented into solubility, gelation, emulsification, water binding, foaming and others. In 2021, emulsification segment is expected to dominate the market due to various function of plant based protein in various emulsification applications.

On the basis of application, the plant based protein market is segmented into food & beverages and animal feed. In 2021, food and beverages segment is expected to dominate the market due to rise in usage of plant-based proteins in food and beverages application as meat substitutes.

To View Detailed Report Analysis, Visit at

The global plant based protein market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, source, protein concentration, level of hydrolisation, form, nature, function and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the plant based protein market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Spain, Turkey, U.K., Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, Sweden, Denmark, Italy and Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, New Zealand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, and rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the market due to the high demand for organic and nutritious food products in the region.

In U.S., the soy protein segment is dominating due to the high protein content and can be helpful in reduction of extra cholesterol levels. In U.K. the soy protein segment is dominating as it aids in the muscle building and is a suitable substitute for the animal protein. In Brazil, the soy protein segment is dominating owing to the facts that it promotes weight loss and helps in reduction of cardiovascular diseases.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global plant based protein brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Rising Demand of Plant Based Protein in Food Industry

Global plant based protein market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in plant based protein and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the plant based protein product market. The data is available for historic period 2010-2019.

