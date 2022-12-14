Premium Chocolate Market to Receive Hike of USD 65.63 billion by 2029 With Size, Share and Forecast to 2029

Premium Chocolate Market research report has been prepared with a nice combination of industry insight, smart solutions, practical solutions and newest technology to give better user experience. Under market segmentation chapter, research and analysis is done based on several market and industry segments such as application, vertical, deployment model, end user, and geography. To perform this market research study, competent and advanced tools and techniques have been utilized that include SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Businesses can surely anticipate the reduced risk and failure with the winning research report.

The premium chocolate market was valued at USD 31.76 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 65.63 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Online Stores are expected to witness high growth owing to the high adoption of e-commerce among people. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Global Premium Chocolate Market Analysis and Size

In the recent years, companies have been emphasizing on aesthetically- pleasing packages that can easily be customized depending on customer preferences. Consumers are more and more inclining towards personalized chocolates.

Premium chocolates refer to the type of chocolates that make use of high-quality fine ingredients with superior craftsmanship. These chocolates are generally available in various variants, including milk, white, and dark, with exotic flavors such as honey, espresso, raspberry, peanut butter, mint, honey, blueberry, and pomegranate.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product Type (Dark Premium Chocolate, White and Milk Premium Chocolate), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, and Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Players Covered Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (Switzerland), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), The Hershey Company (US), Ferrero (Italy), Mars Inc. (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Vosges Haut-Chocolate (US), Teuscher (Switzerland), Yildiz Holding (Turkey), Hotel Chocolat (UK), Artisan Confections Company (US), Mondelez International, Inc. (US), Neuhaus (Belgium), Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan), Guylian (Belgium), Lotte Corporation (South Korea), Cemoi (France), Moonstruck Chocolate (US), French Broad Chocolates (US), and Mast Brothers (US), among others Market Opportunities Rise in the health consciousness among population

Rise in consumption of packaged food items owing to the hectic lifestyles

Rise in demand for organic, sugar-free, gluten-free and vegan variants

Premium Chocolate Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Health Consciousness

The rise in the health consciousness among population acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of premium chocolate market. The consumption of chocolate is known to improve your brain function, and boost your immune and cardiovascular health. Chocolate is known to aid improving memory, enhancing the ability to focus, boosting blood circulation to the brain, relieving stress and controlling anxiety levels.

Preference for Packaged Food

The rise in consumption of packaged food items owing to the hectic lifestyles and changing dietary preferences accelerate the market growth. The high consumption of chocolate among population who have busy working lifestyle as they can be consumed directly assist in the growth of market.

Organic Chocolate

The rise in demand for organic, sugar-free, gluten-free and vegan variants owing to the growing health consciousness among individuals further influences the market. Leading manufactures offering limited-edition premium chocolates fortified with high-quality grains and nuts have a positive impact of premium chocolate market.

Additionally, change in lifestyle, increase in the disposable income and rise in awareness regarding the benefits of the beverage positively affect the premium chocolate market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, rise in awareness of online retailing and associated benefits such as availability of attractive discounts extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, launch of quality and healthier premium chocolates will further expand the market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Premium Chocolate Market

The Objective of This Report:

The Global Premium Chocolate Market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the Global Premium Chocolate Market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the Global Premium Chocolate Market industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Global Premium Chocolate Market Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in this report.

The pandemic of Covid-19 has immensely transformed the current situation of the people. Businesses have also seen a significant change in their working, to avoid impact of Covid-19 on the employees. We at Data Bridge Market Research have transformed our business process to adhere to the norms of safety and simultaneously provide services to our customers.

To keep our customers on top, we also provide Covid-19 related topics and norms at our website. We humbly request your patience while performing business actions with us as we have to work within constraints to provide you with the best possible services. While Covid-19 has vastly affected the world, it has simultaneously paved new ways for business in various markets to help people maintain their status-quo as entrepreneurs. We at Data Bridge Market Research aim to provide you with the latest and updated reports of the market of the highest quality.

Recent Developments

Mondelez International Inc launched Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Mousse in January’2021. These mousse were launched under premium chocolate segment for the consumers on the lookout for innovative and unique experiences.

Ferrero Group launched the premium gifting brand ‘Ferrero Rocher Moments’ in India October’2020. The launch was initiated to expand the existing portfolio. These newly launched chocolates aim to offer an enjoyable and light-hearted experience to their consumers.

Regional Analysis for Premium Chocolate Market (Customizable):

This phase of the report comprises detailed knowledge available on the market in numerous areas. Every area provides a unique market length as a result of every state has other executive insurance policies and different elements.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered:

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Premium Chocolate market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Premium Chocolate market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Premium Chocolate market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Global Premium Chocolate Market Scope and Market Size

The premium chocolate market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Product Type

Dark Premium Chocolate

White and Milk Premium Chocolate

On the basis of product type, the premium chocolate market is segmented into dark premium chocolate, white and milk premium chocolate.

Distribution Channel

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Based on distribution channel, the premium chocolate market is segmented into supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, online stores and others.

Premium Chocolate Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The premium chocolate market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the premium chocolate market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Europe dominates the premium chocolate market because of the rise in the trend of premium textured chocolate, added with grains or cereals, within the region.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the increase in the demand for packaged food in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global Premium Chocolate market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

