Propolis Market Size, Share, Trends & is Expected to Reach USD 1352.91 million & Grow at 6.31% CAGR Forecast by 2029

Propolis Market research report has been prepared with a nice combination of industry insight, smart solutions, practical solutions and newest technology to give better user experience. Under market segmentation chapter, research and analysis is done based on several market and industry segments such as application, vertical, deployment model, end user, and geography. To perform this market research study, competent and advanced tools and techniques have been utilized that include SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Businesses can surely anticipate the reduced risk and failure with the winning research report.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the propolis market was valued at USD 829.23 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 1352.91 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.31% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Analysis and Size

Propolis is a natural safeguard framework created by bumble bees to protect their hive from contamination. It functions as a repairman and, as a result, keeps the microbial development inside the hive under control. Because of propolis’s broad antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, cytotoxic, calming, and cancer prevention agent properties, it is widely used in the personal care, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage industries.

Propolis is a resinous mixture produced by honey bees from various portions of plants, buds, and exudates. Pollen, waxes, essential oils, flavonoids and phenolic acids, and different chemical substances such as sugars, steroids, vitamins, ketones, lactones, benzoic acid, and fatty acid esters are commonly found in it. It is hard, brittle, and lipophilic, but when heated, it softens, becomes flexible, gummy, and sticky. It has a nice and distinctive aromatic fragrance and ranges in color from yellow-green to dark brown according on age and origin. Propolis is extensively used to improve the immune system since it contains antioxidants, anesthetics, and wound healing capabilities.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product Type (Capsules & Tablets, Spray, Extract, Others), Category (Alcohol-Based, Alcohol-Free), Distribution Channel (Store-Based, Non-Store-Based), Application (Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Other), Type (Supercritical Extraction CO2 (SFE), Ethanol Extracted Propolis (EEP), Glycol Extracted Propolis (GEP), Other) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Apiário Polenectar (Brazil), Sunyata Pon Lee (Brazil), Apis Flora (Brazil), Sunyata Pon Lee (Brazil), Bee Health Limited (UK), Zhifengtang (China), Laprell’s Beehive Products, Inc. (Canada), Comvita Limited and its subsidiaries (New Zealand), Wax Green (Brazil), Manuka Health New Zealand (New Zealand) Opportunities New product launches and product assortments

Improved knowledge of healthcare well-being

Manufacturers constant efforts for market expansions

Propolis Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing expansion interest from the medical sector

The expansions of interest in propolis in the medical services and medicine sectors as well as the development of awareness about its therapeutic properties are regarded as the primary drivers of the propolis market. These factors are expected to play a significant role in the growth and development of the propolis Industry in the coming years. Propolis-based products are being offered by major manufacturers to meet specific health needs. As a result, the various medical benefits, in addition to the ease of access to items containing propolis extracts, are one of the major factors driving propolis interest in the global market.

Celebrity endorsements and improved packaging campaigns

The high fatality rate of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the lack of antiviral treatment are driving up sales of natural agents with immune-strengthening properties. Propolis is high in antioxidants and bioactive compounds and it has antimicrobial, bactericidal, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and immunomodulatory properties, which are fuelling market growth. Aside from that, leading manufacturers offer a plethora of propolis-based product variants to meet a variety of medical needs. To maintain a competitive edge and expand their market reach, they are also investing in packaging improvements and promotional campaigns such as celebrity endorsements.

Opportunity

New product launches and product assortments will also support various opportunities that will drive the growth of the propolis market in the forecast period. These exercises have paved the way for market participants to expand their business and client base. With the growing interest in propolis in the global market and its development, market players in the global market are expected to benefit from worthwhile development opportunities in the future.

Key Market Competitors: Global Propolis Market

The major players covered in the Propolis market report are

Apiário Polenectar (Brazil)

Sunyata Pon Lee (Brazil)

Apis Flora (Brazil)

Sunyata Pon Lee (Brazil)

Bee Health Limited (UK)

Zhifengtang (China)

Laprell’s Beehive Products, Inc. (Canada)

Comvita Limited and its subsidiaries (New Zealand)

Wax Green (Brazil)

Manuka Health New Zealand (New Zealand)

The Objective of This Report:

The Global Propolis Market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the Global Propolis Market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the Global Propolis Market industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Global Propolis Market Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in this report.

The pandemic of Covid-19 has immensely transformed the current situation of the people. Businesses have also seen a significant change in their working, to avoid impact of Covid-19 on the employees. We at Data Bridge Market Research have transformed our business process to adhere to the norms of safety and simultaneously provide services to our customers.

To keep our customers on top, we also provide Covid-19 related topics and norms at our website. We humbly request your patience while performing business actions with us as we have to work within constraints to provide you with the best possible services. While Covid-19 has vastly affected the world, it has simultaneously paved new ways for business in various markets to help people maintain their status-quo as entrepreneurs. We at Data Bridge Market Research aim to provide you with the latest and updated reports of the market of the highest quality.

Competitive Analysis: Global Propolis Market

Global Propolis market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Propolis market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis for Propolis Market (Customizable):

This phase of the report comprises detailed knowledge available on the market in numerous areas. Every area provides a unique market length as a result of every state has other executive insurance policies and different elements.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered:

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Propolis market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Propolis market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Propolis market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global Propolis market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

