Cookies Market Size Hitting New Highs Explored with CAGR of 6.19%, Opportunities, Revenue, Industry Trends and Forecast by 2028

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global cookies market will project a CAGR of 6.19% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Increasing demand for healthier food consumption coupled with changing lifestyle, innovative product offerings provided by the major manufacturers, and rising personal disposable income are the major factors attributable to the growth of cookies market.

Cookies can be categorised into the category of baked foods that is consumed as a snack. A cookie is a small, biscuit shaped, baked food item, whose main ingredients are flour, sugar, nuts, almonds, raisins, cashews, oil and much more. Cookies are rich in fats, vitamins, minerals and other nutritional elements. Baking of cookies involves low-calorie and low sugar based ingredients. Cookies are available in a wide range of shapes and flavours in the market. Both freshly baked cookies and processed cookies are available in the market through a wide range of distribution channels.

Growth and expansion of bakery and confectionary industry is one of the major factors fostering growth of the cookies market. Increased consumer indulgence and interest towards cookies coupled with increasing purchasing capacity is another important factor inducing growth in the demand for cookies globally. Growth in the demand for chocolate based snacks and other food items has further generated lucrative and remunerative growth opportunities for the cookies market. Growth in the number of cafes and restaurants especially in the developing economies will further promote the growth rate of the cookies market.

The major players covered in the Cookies market report are Britannia Industries, Kellogg Co., Campbell Soup Company., General Mills, Inc., pladis, Mondelez International., Ferrero, Nestlé, PepsiCo, M. Dias Branco, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A, Arcor, Lotus Bakeries, Adam Foods, THOMAS TUNNOCK LIMITED, Burton’s Biscuits Co, Parle Products Pvt. Limited, ITC Limited, Grupo Bimbo and Bahlsen GmbH & Co. KG among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Competitive Analysis: Global Cookies Market

Global Cookies market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Cookies market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

