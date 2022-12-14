Tapioca Market Jump on Biggest Revenue Growth of USD 6.61 billion Globally by 2029

Global Tapioca Market study by “Data Bridge Market Research” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the Tapioca Market, Market scope, Market segmentation, and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. This Tapioca Market report serves business purposes and endows you with the best market research and analysis performed with the advanced tools and techniques. This market research report classifies the market by companies, geographical region, type, component, application and end-use industry. Under competitive analysis section, major key players existing in the market are mentioned along with various details such as company profiles, their market share analysis, and their different strategies which make them thrive in the market. This Tapioca Market research report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major driving factors, challenges and opportunities in the market.

Market Analysis and Size

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the tapioca market which was growing at a value of 3.96 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 6.61 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

The cassava plant’s broad agro-ecological adaptability and ability to produce higher yields at lower investment has aided in meeting rising demand for tapioca starch among end-use industries. Tapioca starch’s widespread application across a wide range of industries, from food and beverages to animal feed, will continue to drive market growth.

Tapioca is made from cassava and is commonly used to thicken liquid foods such as pudding. Their stabilising and thickening properties are widely used in the food, textile, glue, and cosmetic industries. They are high in calcium, iron, manganese, and folate, making them ideal for pregnant women.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Types (Fresh, Dried), Uses (Thickening Agent, Stabilizer Agent, Bodying Agent, Binding Agent), Applications (Food, Beverage, Textile Industry, Glue Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetics Industry, Mining Industry, Constructions Industry, Others), Product (Tapioca Animal Feed, Tapioca Flour, Tapioca Chips, Pellets, Pearls) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Hunan Er-Kang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (China), American Key Food Products (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), SPAC Starch Products (India) Ltd (India), Ingredion (U.S.), Tapioca Starch Industry Co., Ltd (Thailand), EIAMHENG TAPIOCA STARCH INDUSTRY CO., LTD. (Thailand), Psaltry International Limited (Nigeria), Dadtco Philafrica B.V. (South Africa), Tapioca Vietnam (Vietnam), Lentus Foods & Agro Ltd (Nigeria), kengSeng Group Of Company (China) Opportunities Manufacturers are introducing new processing techniques and packaging methods

Rising consumer awareness of healthy lifestyles

The increasing use of Organic Food and Beverages as a natural ingredient in the personal care industry

Tapioca Market Dynamics

Drivers

The various applications of tapioca starch are driving the growth of the tapioca starch

The product is widely used as a thickening and stabilizing agent. The high carbohydrate content of the starch and the prevention of various food allergies are expected to support the growth of the global tapioca starch market in the coming years. Furthermore, tapioca starch aids in the maintenance of blood sugar levels and the reduction of cholesterol levels.

Increase in the demand for organic meat

Tapioca starch has been widely used as a bulking agent in a wide range of commercially available baby food products and infant nutritional supplements. Increased female labour force participation, which has fuelled demand for infant formulas, will help the tapioca starch market expand in the coming years. Due to its associated health benefits, this cassava extract is popular as a “superfood” in countries such as India.

Opportunity

Due to the increasing popularity of tapioca starch, manufacturers are introducing new processing techniques and packaging methods. Furthermore, new recipes involving tapioca starch have recently gained popularity around the world. Following in the footsteps of changing consumer consumption patterns, manufacturers see novel packaging designs as a key sales strategy to modern customers, who are becoming more aware of product labelling and preferring clean-label products.

Recent development

Cargill, Inc. announced a partnership with Starpro, Thailand’s leading manufacturer and provider of tapioca starch, in April 2021. Through this collaboration, the company intends to expand its operations in the Asia Pacific region.

Tate & Lyle PLC announced in February 2021 that it had acquired an 85 percent stake in Thailand’s Chaodee Modified Starch Co Ltd.

Market Players Covered:-

Hunan Er-Kang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (China)

American Key Food Products (U.S.)

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

SPAC Starch Products (India) Ltd (India)

Ingredion (U.S.)

Tapioca Starch Industry Co., Ltd (Thailand)

EIAMHENG TAPIOCA STARCH INDUSTRY CO., LTD. (Thailand)

Psaltry International Limited (Nigeria)

Dadtco Philafrica B.V. (South Africa)

Tapioca Vietnam (Vietnam)

Lentus Foods & Agro Ltd (Nigeria)

kengSeng Group Of Company (China)

We can add or profile new company as per client need in the report. Final confirmation to be provided by research team depending upon the difficulty of survey

Global tapioca Market Scope

The tapioca market is segmented on the basis of types, uses, application and product. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Types

Fresh

Dried

Uses

Thickening Agent

Stabilizer Agent

Bodying Agent

Binding Agent

Application

Food

Beverage

Textile Industry

Glue Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Mining Industry

Constructions Industry

Others

Product

Tapioca Animal Feed

Tapioca Flour

Tapioca Chips

Pellets

Pearls

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Global Tapioca market Landscape

Part 04: Global Tapioca market Sizing

Part 05: Global Tapioca market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

