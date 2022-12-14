Steel Drums Market is Expected to Reach the Value of USD 16.16 billion and Is Grow at a CAGR of 4.71 % By 2029

A class and transparency is strictly maintained while carrying out research studies of the credible Steel Drums Market report to offer an exceptional market research report for a specific niche. By unearthing the best market opportunities, resourceful information is offered to prosper in the market. The report also measures market drivers, market restraints, challenges, opportunities and key developments in the market. With such data and facts it becomes easy to have an actionable ideas, enhanced decision-making and better mapping business strategies. Thus, the consistent and extensive market information of the winning Steel Drums Market business report will definitely help grow business and improve return on investment (ROI).

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the steel drums market was valued at USD 11.18 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 16.16 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.71 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Steel Drums Market the major players covered in the Steel Drums market report are

HOOVER CS (US)

Snyder Industries, (US)

SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGa (Germany)

BWAY Corporation (US)

Thielmann (US)

Time Technoplast Ltd. (India)

Custom Metalcraft, Inc. (US)

Automationstechnik GmbH (Germany)

Transtainer (Australia)

Hawman Container Services (Canada)

Schafer Werke Gmbh (Germany)

Obal Centrum s.r.o. (Europe)

Sicagen (India)

Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd (India)

Industrial Container Services (US)

Myers Container (US)

Orlando Drum (US)

Great Western Containers Inc. (Canada)

Meyer Steel Drum, Inc. (US)

Peninsula Drums (South Africa)

Greif (US)

Market Analysis and Size

Steel drums are constructed from steel which makes them highly pretty, durable and make them leak-proof. They are ideal for transporting, storing and containing hazardous and toxic materials. Their toughness ensures the maximum protection because they won’t easily crack, tear and bend in transit. Steel drums manufacturers over all the globe are quoting a rise in demand for lucrative yet efficient packaging solutions to overcome the bulk packaging challenges. Therefore, several rigid packaging manufacturers are focusing on manufacturing innovative packaging solutions to satisfy upcoming demands from the end-user industries.

Steel is one of the most durable and reliable materials which is used in the manufacturing of industrial packaging containers. Steel drums are one of them which are majorly used to pack semi-solids liquids, and powders. Steel drums perform well over an extensive range of pressure, temperature, and humidity, while sustaining their structural reliability then it is free from flame and heat and without spills and leaks or spills. These drums are unaffected by implosion and thermal shock while maintaining proper working situations

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Material (Stainless Steel, Cold Rolled Steel, Carbon Steel), Head Type (Tight Head, Open Head), Capacity (Up to 10 Gallons, 10- 30 Gallons, 30- 50 Gallons, 50-80 Gallons, 80 Gallons and above), End User (Food and Beverages, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Oils and Lubricants, Paints and Dyes, Chemicals and Solvents, Building and Construction, Agriculture, Other) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered HOOVER CS (US), Snyder Industries, (US), SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGa (Germany), BWAY Corporation (US), Thielmann (US) , Time Technoplast Ltd. (India), Custom Metalcraft, Inc. (US), Automationstechnik GmbH (Germany), Transtainer (Australia), Hawman Container Services (Canada), Schafer Werke Gmbh (Germany), Obal Centrum s.r.o. (Europe), Sicagen (India), Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd (India), Industrial Container Services (US), Myers Container (US), Orlando Drum (US), Great Western Containers Inc. (Canada), Meyer Steel Drum, Inc. (Us), Peninsula Drums (South Africa), Greif (US) Market Opportunities Increase in the number of emerging markets

Increasing number of product innovations

Rise in strategic collaborations

Steel Drums Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise the demand in chemical industry

In chemical industry, Steel drums are used as packaging solutions for storing and transporting dangerous or hazardous goods. Steel drums are the safest containers for shipments. Due to this chemical sector holds a significant share of the steel drum market for safe packaging solutions and are expected to drive the growth rate of steel drums market.

Increase in demand due to their properties

Steel drums are not only protect against the physical damage, but when it is properly sealed then it also protect the material against harmful UV rays, dust, moisture, and any pests that might be around the storage area. If the manufacturers add extra layers of protection to a steel drum by using waterproof covers, dust covers, and UV covers then it will use in many other purposes.

Demand due to reliability

Steel drums are used by numerous industries to store raw materials which is used for finished products and industrial operations. These steel drum characteristic different from sizes. The 55 gallon steel drums are huge enough to contain the products of different nature, be it dry, liquid, solid or semi-liquid products. Due to their storage reliability for industrial operations, steel drums are the ideal containers.

Opportunities

The increasing inks and paints industries are demanding for secure and safe packaging solutions for their product protection. Growing paints, dyes and inks production in emerging countries, coupled with the increasing need for secure transportation of products which is projected to boost the demand for steel drums in upcoming periods. The rising investments in growing production facilities is expected to make significant growth opportunities for the growth of the steel drums market.

What to Expect from this Report on Steel Drums Market:

A comprehensive summary of several area distributions and the summary types of popular products in the Steel Drums Market.

You can fix up the growing databases for your industry when you have info on the cost of the production, cost of the products, and cost of the production for the next future years.

Thorough Evaluation the break-in for new companies who want to enter the Steel Drums Market.

Exactly how do the most important companies and mid-level companies make income within the Market?

Complete research on the overall development within the Steel Drums Market that helps you elect the product launch and overhaul growths.

Table of Content:

Section 01: executive summary

Section 02: scope of the report

Section 03: research methodology

Section 04: introduction

Section 05: Steel Drums Market landscape

Section 06: Steel Drums Market sizing

Section 07: five forces analysis

Section 08: Steel Drums Market segmentation by Technology

Section 09: Steel Drums Market segmentation by Application

Section 10: customer landscape

Section 11: Steel Drums Market segmentation by end-user

Section 12: regional landscape

Section 13: decision framework

Section 14: drivers and challenges

Section 15: Steel Drums Market trends

Section 16: competitive landscape

Section 17: company profiles

Section 18: appendix

Key Pointers Covered in This Steel Drums Market Research Report:

Steel Drums Market t Size

Steel Drums Market New Sales Volumes

Steel Drums Market t Replacement Sales Volumes

Installed Base

Steel Drums Market by Brands

Steel Drums Market Procedure Volumes

Steel Drums Market Product Price Analysis

Steel Drums Market FMCG Outcomes

Steel Drums Market Cost of Care Analysis

Regulatory Framework and Changes

Prices and Reimbursement Analysis

Steel Drums Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Steel Drums Market Upcoming Applications

Steel Drums Market Innovators Study

Regional Analysis for Steel Drums Market:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

